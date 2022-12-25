Police in search of owner of getaway car used in Regent Street murder

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday reported that it has identified the getaway car which was used by the suspect who fatally stabbed Sabutaro ‘Mark’ Singh on Wednesday on Regent Street.

Kaieteur News had reported that 23-year-old Singh, a Vendor of Lot 529 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was stabbed to death on the pavement opposite Pressy’s store while plying his trade.

According to the Police, Investigators have managed to identify the vehicle used by the suspect. The vehicle is a white Toyota Premio car.

“The Guyana Police Force is asking the public if they can assist with any information about the owner or driver of the said motorcar,” the release stated.

It was reported that Singh was stabbed to his neck sometime around 18:00hrs last Wednesday. Police had revealed that Singh was selling kitchen utensils and other items in the company of two other males when the suspect approached him armed with a knife and dealt him a stab to the right side of his neck.

The victim immediately fell to the ground, while the suspect fled on foot west on Regent Street and made good his escape with the knife in his hand.

Police said Singh was previously charged with others, for simple larceny in respect to the multi-million-dollar gold heist which occurred at Mahaica between June 2021 and September this year.

Singh was placed on bail and while the matter is pending in court, the Police had further reported that on November 19 last, Singh was shot at his home by an unidentifiable man.

An investigation into Singh’s death is currently ongoing.