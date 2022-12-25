Letter to the Sport Editor – Allegations of corruption in Essequibo cricket

Dear Editor,

As ardent cricket enthusiasts we have been observing the cricket issues for over a decade and would have become accustomed to the unending court battles and perceived political interventions. Some of us even felt that the Guyana Cricket teams were performing exceedingly well despite the off- field drama. The Minister of Sports, in a very public manner, made statements that would suggest the enactment of legislation, which replaced the existing GCB with a group elected at controversial elections, would solve all of the problems surrounding Guyana’s cricket. It is now being reported that matters may be getting worst, with financial accountability now coming into question.

We are in receipt of credible information that suggests all is not well in Essequibo. We recently observed an advertisement on the Guyana Cricket Board’s social media platform which seemed odd. A few months ago, a similar advert was placed at this same site asking for expression of interest in getting a “value for money” audit of the Berbice Cricket Board. Some expressed concerns that it may have been a vindictive measure to threaten Hilbert Foster from aspiring for higher office at the GCB. Especially since the audit seem to be proposed for 2020 (if it was ever done), a period when Berbice Cricket Board received no funding from the GCB.

It gets more interesting in the second advertisement which is proposing to audit the former Essequibo Cricket Board which received Two Million Dollars per year to manage its cricket, as did the other county boards in adherence to their mandate. In my basic knowledge of audits, the audit costs may run higher than the subventions.

Let’s now deal with the current perceived conflict of interest and possible tax evasion issues that may be evolving at the Essequibo Cricket Board. My assessment here is based on documents in circulation that can confirm what is about to be related. Almost all of the monies received from the Guyana Cricket Board to manage cricket in Essequibo are spent at businesses associated with Mr. Deleep Singh.

There are blatant instances where invoices from WD’S Hotel, owned by Mr. Deleep Singh, are addressed to Mr. Deleep Singh, who then authorizes payments and purportedly signs the cheque payments. In one instance a cheque of One Million One Hundred and Forty Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty-One Dollars (1,140,261) was made out to Adjhodia Lall payment to WD’S Hotel and Deleep Singh, as stated on the cheque book stub on the 28th of April 2022, a few months after Deleep Singh took over the Presidency of the Essequibo Cricket Board.

Why would an invoice from a hotel owned by Deleep Singh be settled with a cheque made out to Adjhodia Lall? There are also instances of Cheques being written directly to Deleep Singh or his then Administrator Kevin Martinborough for large amounts relative to amounts received from the Guyana Cricket Board. The records are indicating that the Essequibo Cricket Board may have received over Four Million Dollars from the GCB in less than Nine Months in office, while One Million Three Hundred and Thirty-Four thousand six hundred Dollar (1,334,600) is stated as DONATION, from whom it is not indicated. It is however believed that recently the GCB may be generous to those supporting their quest to remain in office. In another instance, One Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand Dollars (164,000) is paid to a Chauffeur while the ECB does not own a vehicle.

Now maybe Mr. Deleep Singh do have an explanation for all of the above and other issues that may be scanned from the documents attached but it may be prudent for the Hon. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson to step in and order an Audit of the current situation with the Essequibo Cricket Board’s finances. After all, the Cricket Administration Act requires that all County Boards and the GCB audit their Accounts Annually and its report be presented to parliament.

To the best of my knowledge the GCB has not done so and definitely if the ECB did, we can have some answers. I was reliably informed that the previous Guyana Cricket Boards, under Chetram Singh, Ramsey Alli, DruBahadur and Fizul Bacchus completed its Annual Audit for Twenty years going back from 2020, through the accounting firm Barcellos Narine and CO, before their Annual General Meetings held every January. It was reported, in the media, that Jack Alli was appointed by the current Bissoon Singh Administration at their meeting in February 2021. No evidence of an Audit exists since the current administration took office.

In making my calls for information I was informed that almost half of the Essequibo Cricket Board’s Executives have resigned because they cannot continue with the charade in Essequibo. Those officers that resigned are Vishaul Ambedkar (Vice President), Trevis Simon (Secretary), Shazim Nasrudeen (Treasurer), Wazeeda Bacchus (Public Relations Officer) and Kevin Martinborough (Administrator). By any standards, it is time to be worried, especially when the Hon. Secretary stated in his letter of resignation, “I hereby tender my resignation as secretary of the ECB. It is with much regret that I take this decision however, for a lot reasons the position has become unworkable with the leadership of the Board, as I would have said when we were elected that I would be holding all officers accountable and I expect to see transparency at all levels and it has become clear that this leadership does not hold those principles highly. There are numerous instances where the constitution has been breached and when I ask, I was met with comments such as “I don’t have time for bureaucracy and I am the boss and I make the decisions etc.” by the President. Additionally, correspondences were issued by the Administrator on the instruction of the President purported to come from me when that wasn’t so. I as the secretary of the ECB was left off the candidate list to meetings at GCB level, by the President and……”

While the above resignations have been kept quiet so far, Mr. Deleep Singh, who is also a director of Cricket West Indies, replacing Hilbert Foster, has purportedly made questionable unconstitutional appointments to the Executive Committee of the ECB, one being his granddaughter Ms. Navika Narine, as the Board’s Public Relations Officer. The nepotism is obvious!

In concluding, Mr. Editor, I must state that there has been no cricket competition played in the Essequibo County since Mr. Deleep Singh assumed office while extensive efforts were put into stopping the Devon Ramnauth sponsored competition played on the Essequibo Coast. It is appearing from these revelations that the funding is being spent on everything other than the CRICKET.

Thank you for publishing my letter.

Rafzia Shaheed

Cricket Observer

Editor’s Note: As was indicated in this missive copies checques and other documents have been provided which we will not publish at this point.