Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC Goodwill Tournament, with Desrey Fox Secondary School (DFSS) emerging as the champions of the third edition, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

DFSS, formerly known as Waramadong, finished undefeated in the five day-event which saw them colliding with St. Benedict’s College (SBC) of Trinidad and Tobago in the finale, to earn a 1 – 0 triumph and take the title for the first time.

In the match that preceded, Annai Secondary School, who entered the tourney as defending champions, claimed a 4 – 0 win over Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) in the third place showdown.

Prior to the presentation of accolades, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, stated that they could not have asked for a better tournament following the return to normalcy earlier in the year.

Mendonca disclosed that he was very impressed with the performances of all the teams in the tournament, wished them the best for the future and hopes to see their return when the fourth edition is hosted in 2023.

He also made mentioned of the sponsors that made this event possible while revealing his organisation’s gratitude for joining them on such a prestigious venture.

DFSS maintains a clean sheet…

Four wins in as many matches got DFSS a title they have searched for since the tournament’s inception. What is more impressive is fact that they have managed to not concede a goal for the entire tournament, which speaks volumes of the team’s solidity.

In the finale, Bevon Jones, who scored once in the semifinal, found the decider for DFSS at a crucial moment of the high intensity match. SBC went all out in their defence to keep the eventual champs at bay and tried valiantly to pierce the opposition’s defensive line, but to no avail. The visitors had to settle for the runner up hardware.

DFSS finished on top of Group A with maximum points from the two games they won against SBC and Golden Grove; against Golden Grove they triumphed, 6 – 0, while they defeated SBC, 2 – 0. In the semifinal stage they sank CWSS, 2 – 0.

Annai secures third…

Annai’s chance of title retention expired when they lost their semifinal showdown to SBC on Wednesday evening, which landed them in the third place playoff with CWSS, a match they dominated.

They were led by a double from Ryan Moses along with a goal each from Davey Jacobus and Mariah Bartholomew. Apart from their ability to clinically capitalise on opportunities near goal, Annai completely controlled ball possession and the pace of the encounter for the entire battle.

Annai progressed well in the tournament as they won Group B to advance. In their opening match, they tied with CWSS 1 – 1 then prevailed 2 – 1 over SVB Academy, before they lost 2 – 1 to the Trinidadian team in the final four.

This tournament was sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.