Hermitage – The serene countryside

Village Focus
By Malisa Renada Playter Harry
Located along the No.19 road Berbice you will find your way to the village of Hermitage. This peaceful community is another one of those tranquil villages populated by few people. In fact, there are only families living in Hermitage and they own the entire stretch of land that makes up the village.
Upon entering the community you will be met with the village sign done by DDL and a main bridge that separates it from No.11 Village. There is also a large main trench running through the village. Living there is a Businessman who owns a shipping company and next door is a young couple who recently got married and has been living there for the past five months.
When The Waterfalls visited, the Businessman was not at home but we spoke with an employee who said she grew up there. Shavana Bhoodoo, 26, said, “I have been here from since I was small but I have been working here for the past year…”
She described the community as “a very nice, quiet and peaceful place, not noisy, everybody just minding their own business…”
Elizabeth Ross, 68 who lives just across the street separating Hermitage from No. 11 village where she lives said that the land that the Businessman lives, was once owned by her husband and that he sold it to the man.
“The three portion was a family, this one here (owned by Businessman) was owned by my husband and he sold it and bought over here…”
She added that people do a lot of fishing and farming around the area.
Meanwhile, over at the young couples home, ‘Haniff’ who is originally from Essequibo, moved to the location and has been living there for five months. He too described the community as quiet with not much going on but said there is farming done around the area and nearby areas.
“Here is more quiet than Essequibo,” he added and mentioned that he has plans of living there for a long time as he grows his family.
Other small villages found nearby are Susannah, Lewis Manor, Warren, Dun Robin, Industry, Kendall, Bohemia and Borlam.
