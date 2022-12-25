Latest update December 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

All Season win GDA year end dominoes tourney

Dec 25, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – All Season won the Georgetown Dominoes Association year end dominoes tournament which culminated recently at Dynasty sports bar.

All Season made 81 games to beat Second place Fresh Cash with 79 games and third place Turning Point on 71.

First Place – All Season Domino Team

The MVP was Narine Singh from All Season; he was tied with 18 games along with Rawle Peters from Fresh Cash, however Narine Singh had better average by giving away less games.

Fourth Place went to Big Boss who got knocked out in semi finals.

The prizes were- 1st Place – $150,000 + trophy, 2nd Place – $75,000 + trophy, 3rd Place – $50,000 + trophy, 4th Place – $25000 + trophy and MVP – $10,000 + trophy.

