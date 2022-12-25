All Roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for Boxing Day Horserace meet

Kaieteur News – The place to be on Boxing Day, tomorrow, is the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne for a thrilling day of horseracing organised by KMTC.

With just one day to go all systems are in place for the Grand Horserace meet tomorrow, Monday 26th December, at the Club’s entity.

Close to $7M in cash, trophies and other incentives are up for grabs in what is expected to be a scorcher.

There are seven events on the day’s card with over 50 entered for the eagerly anticipated event.

The feature race for animals classified ‘A’ and lower is sponsored by Metro Stationery and Office Supplies, for the Metro Stakes. The company has doled out close to $3M to take care of the top notch event. The eight furlongs race will see the winning horses racing away with $1.5 M and Metro trophy. A blistering event is anticipated as the distance should suit all the runners.

The other events carded for the day are races for E non earners and F and lower animals for a winning take of $500,000 and trophy over 7 furlongs.

The event for J and lower and West Indies Bred 2 years old animals will see the winner racing away with $300,000 and a trophy.

The winner of the K and lower and 2 years old Guyana bred race will get $300,000 and trophy.

The event for Two Year old Guyana Bred Guyana maiden animals will take home the $300,000 top money and trophy.

The L class open match up has a winner’s prize of $200,000 and trophy for the winner.

The final event is for L and K non earners for 2022 with the winner riding away with $200,000 and trophy.

The outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable will all receive trophies and other accolades compliments of Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana fame.

The day’s activities will be conducted using the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA).

Race time is 12:30hrs. (Samuel Whyte)