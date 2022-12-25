Trendy cakes for the holiday and where to find them

By Renay Sambach

For those who are craving something other than the traditional black cake and fruit cake this holiday, below are some of my recommendation for finding the most trendy and tasty cakes this season.

(These businesses were featured this year in Kaieteur News’ weekly magazine ‘The Waterfalls.)

Sweet Confections: Official cheesecake stop

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a delicious cheesecake from ‘Sweet Confections.’ Choose from a variety of toppings such as strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, kiwi, passion fruit, Oreo or indulge in their renowned death-by-chocolate cheesecake.

While speaking with the owner of the business, 27-year-old Ronetta Alexis Austin, she shared that she began baking for her family and close friends in July 2019, and later launched her business officially.

Sweet Confections is located at Lot 64 Howes Street Charlestown, Georgetown (between Russell & Adelaide Streets). The business is opened Monday to Saturday from 08:00-hours to 16:00-hours.

To contact Ronetta, you can visit her Facebook page Sweet Confections or WhatsApp/Call +592 612 2189.

Moffett’s Sweet Treats: Dessert Heaven

After much encouragement and great reviews from first her family members, and then her co-workers, 31-year-old Jilesa Lewis was able to launch her business “Moffett’s Sweet Treats” back in April of 2018.

Try any of their scrumptious cheesecakes, cookies or cupcakes. Starting off with just baking cakes and cupcakes, Lewis now has over 20 sugary-treats and pastries on her menu. There are such delights as cheesecake, brownies, cookies, chocolate covered strawberries, and éclairs, just to name a few.

Moffett’s Sweet Treats is located in Nismes, on the West Bank of Demerara, which is about a 5-10-minute drive from the Demerara Harbour Bridge. They also offer free delivery to customers in Central Georgetown on weekdays.

To contact Jelisa, you can visit the Moffett’s Sweet Treats page on Facebook or call using WhatsApp (+592) 691 7151.

Whipped: Savour the Moments, not the Calories

Living out her childhood dreams, 28-year-old Christina Rodrigues is whipping it up in the kitchen with her cake and pastry business, ‘Whipped.’

While speaking with The Waterfalls, Rodrigues shared that ever since she was a child, she wanted to be the owner of a bakery.

The business officially started in 2020, but went public in March 2021, and is co-owned by 30-year-old Alridge Thomas.

Whipped offers: cheesecake (bake and no bake); banana bread gluten and gluten free cupcakes; a variety of cakes, brownies; sugar cookies, and pastries.

Whipped is a home bakery located at Lot 39 Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

However, they have delivery as well as pick up option available to customers. The business is opened Monday to Saturday from 09:00hours to 16:00hours. Notably, all orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

You can contact the business on +1 (592) 658-4417 or visit their Facebook page @whipped or Instagram @Whippedsavour.

Satisfy your taste for modern, trendy cakes at Noodle Cake Creations

With 10 years in operation, Saralise Ming via her trademark business, ‘Noodle Cake Creations’ continues to do her magic creating show-stopping, tasty cakes.

Some of the cakes available are: premade cream cheese cakes; the Matilda chocolate fudge cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting; red velvet cake with vanilla cream cheese frosting; cookies and cream cake with cookies and cream cheese frosting; vanilla fudge cake with vanilla cream cheese frosting and other seasonal flavours.

Also offered is banana bread with cream cheese ribbon, tres leches cakes in a variety of flavours and cheesecake in a jar, which comes also in a variety of flavours. Ming made it clear that Noodle Cake Creations is in fact the first in Guyana to offer the cheesecake in a jar option.

The business, which is located at Lot 12 Light Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, between Lamaha and First Streets, is opened Monday to Friday from 9hrs to 17hrs and on Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Orders as well as walk in customers are accepted.

To check out Ming’s scrumptious work, you can visit her Noodle Cake Creations page on Facebook and Instagram @noodlecakecreations or call WhatsApp @+ (592) 685-6122.