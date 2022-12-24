What recourse can I resort to?

Latest update December 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
The Attorney General is on record as advising Georgetown residents and business owners to mount legal action as a recourse to compel M&CC to remove illegal vendors and encumbrances from their premises (GSN December 22).
So I wonder what recourse, can I as a resident resort to, in order to get GWI to bring relief to an overflowing sewage chamber on my premises, which has been in this state continuously for over six weeks, and to which it seems, the Company is unable or incapable of getting fixed?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
