We need more teachers

Dear Editor,

According to a newsroom report, “Teachers are taxed, was the statement of a Teacher attached to Matthews Ridge Secondary School in Region One during a visit to the community by President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday.

She was raising the issue of a shortage of teachers at the school, which is a recurring problem at schools across the country. Setbacks in promoting and hiring new Teaching Staff lie in the absence of an appointed and functioning Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

The Government is urging more people to take part in the teaching profession. Though it is crucial for teachers to get that increase, the Guyanese Head-of-State explained that his government is first focusing on adjusting salaries which has the greatest anomalies. Therefore, I urge more young Guyanese to take up the teaching profession at this time.

Sincerely,

Glamour Queen