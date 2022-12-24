Three Int’l Consultants submit bids to review ExxonMobil’s plans for fifth project

Kaieteur News – Three international consultants are competing to review ExxonMobil’s Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Company’s fifth project at the Uaru oil field in the Stabroek Block.

Bayphase Limited, Stratoil, and DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M) submitted bids for the Ministry of Natural Resources project at Tuesday’s opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Bayphase is an international oil and gas consultancy which has decades of auditing experience but is a well known client of Exxon. It has previously been awarded contracts here and is based in the United Kingdom.

Stratoil Energy Services which is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, claims to offer unique solutions to support organizations while noting that its experts cover the full spectrum of current industry issues, trends and best practice.

DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M), according to its website, it is one of the oldest and most respected names in the oil and gas industry. The company said that since its establishment in 1936, it has strived to be the leader in petroleum industry consulting services.

The website said that D&M provides a wide range of petroleum consulting services to clients worldwide. The company is headquarters in Dallas, Texas, United States of America (USA).

The Ministry of Natural Resources in its advertisement had stated that the contract would be funded through the US$20M World Bank (WB) loan for the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project (GPRGMP). According to the Ministry, the money would be used to pay the successful consulting firm to provide advisory services, technical support and training, as well as for capacity strengthening services.

It said too that the consultant will be required to provide advisory services to professionals attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and other attendant ministries with the aim of enhancing the country’s core capacity to review, authorize, oversee, and report on the implementation of FDPs.

Kaieteur News understands that the assignment is expected to include a detailed assessment of the Uaru concept selection process and Field Development Plan; FDP management, oversight, monitoring and reporting; a detailed assessment of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the Proposed Uaru FDP; and ESIA management, oversight, monitoring and reporting.

In its project summary that was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) earlier this year, ExxonMobil subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EPPGL) which operates the Stabroek concession said the Uaru Project will be located in the eastern portion of the block, approximately 200 km from Georgetown and amid previous Stabroek Projects.

Current plans include drilling via drill ships to produce oil from approximately 40-76 wells. Production is expected to begin between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027 with an expected field life of at least 20 years.

Further, the Ministry was keen to note that a consultant will be selected in accordance with the “Quality-And-Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method set out in the procurement Regulations.