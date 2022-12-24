Preparations continue ahead of KMTC’s Boxing Day meet

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall Guyana has joined with other sponsors to help bank roll the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) traditional “Boxing Day “Horse Race meet set for December 26 at the club’s entity at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice.

After an absence of over two years due to the Covid 19 pandemic organizers and the horseracing fraternity are eagerly looking forward to the event.

The KMTC is in good shape.

Despite the inclement weather, preparations are moving apace for the much anticipated event. Reports are that the track is in good condition. The KMTC arguably has the best facilities for horseracing in Guyana and the organizers are making every effort to make the venue is in top shape.

Seven potentially steamy encounters are carded for the day with prize monies exceeding $6.5M in cash, trophies and other incentives.

The feature event for animals classified ‘A’ and Lower carries a winning purse of $1.5M and trophy over eight furlongs.

There is the E non earner and F and lower even for a winning take of $500,000 and trophy over 7 furlongs.

The winner of the J and lower and West Indies Bred 2 years race over six furlongs, pockets $300,000 and a trophy.

Animals classified K and lower and 2 years old Guyana bred will also be competing for a $300,000 winning purse and trophy over 6 furlongs.

There is a race for 2-years-old Guyana Bred maiden animals over 6 furlongs which carry a similar first place purse of $300,000 and trophy.

The L class open event has a pole position taking of $200,000 and trophy over 6 furlongs for the winner.

The final event is for L and K non earners for 2022 also over six furlongs with the winner riding away with $200,000 and trophy.

Trophy Stall through its owner Ramesh Sunich will be donating the trophies for the individual outstanding performers including champion Jockey.

The day’s activities will be conducted under the aegis of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA) and the relevant rules will apply.

Interested persons may contact Secretary Niketa Ross, Dennis Deroop, Ivan Dipnarine, Isaac Dalloo or other members of the KMTC. (Samuel Whyte)