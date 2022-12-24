Police arrest man found with stolen, slaughtered cows in lorry

Latest update December 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A New Amsterdam Berbice labourer was on Friday arrested after he was found transporting four cows slaughtered into quarters.
According to police, the man identified as 48-year-old Shawn Embrack was intercepted during an operation at Auchlyne Estate Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. He was driving a blue lorry (canter) bearing registration number GVV 1269.
Acting on information, a search was carried out and the slaughtered cattle branded X87M was discovered. When questioned, Embrack was unable to provide police with a satisfactory explanation.
Meanwhile, a resident of Letter Kenny, upon hearing the news, visited the Whim Police Station and identified the cows via the brand. The man, who said he was the owner, told police that the cows were not sold to Embrack.
As a result Embrack was arrested.
