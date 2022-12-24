Latest update December 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police arrest man found with stolen, slaughtered cows in lorry

Dec 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A New Amsterdam Berbice labourer was on Friday arrested after he was found transporting four cows slaughtered into quarters.

Slaughtered cows in the motor lorry 

According to police, the man identified as 48-year-old Shawn Embrack was intercepted during an operation at Auchlyne Estate Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. He was driving a blue lorry (canter) bearing registration number GVV 1269.

The lorry that was transporting the slaughtered cows

Acting on information, a search was carried out and the slaughtered cattle branded X87M was discovered. When questioned, Embrack was unable to provide police with a satisfactory explanation.

Meanwhile, a resident of Letter Kenny, upon hearing the news, visited the Whim Police Station and identified the cows via the brand. The man, who said he was the owner, told police that the cows were not sold to Embrack.

As a result Embrack was arrested.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Busy Christmas, Boxing Day for One Guyana President’s Cup

Busy Christmas, Boxing Day for One Guyana President’s Cup

Dec 24, 2022

– Region 6 register first win By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The festive season can be glimmered for some teams, as the One Guyana President’s Cup gets ready for a busy Christmas and...
Read More
Sam Curran deal smashes IPL record to Punjab Kings

Sam Curran deal smashes IPL record to Punjab

Dec 24, 2022

Roland Butcher appointed as New Selector to the West Indies Men’s teams

Roland Butcher appointed as New Selector to the...

Dec 24, 2022

Golf had many reasons to celebrate in 2022

Golf had many reasons to celebrate in 2022

Dec 24, 2022

Preparations continue ahead of KMTC’s Boxing Day meet

Preparations continue ahead of KMTC’s Boxing...

Dec 24, 2022

West Indies end year on a low, England win fifth T20

West Indies end year on a low, England win fifth...

Dec 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]