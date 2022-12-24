Leaders should use this season to reexamine their lives

Latest update December 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
The Joy of the Lord came after the advent of Christ or coming of Christ, which is commonly known to Christians, and referred by many, as Christmas. However, the true essence of “Christmas” is “Christ” our Saviour and “Mas” means the celebrations. So, put together, it’s the Celebration of Christ.
The birth of Jesus has taught us many reasons for His coming. One classic reason is for us to be redeemed and have joy. In our own nation, I have witnessed how mankind treats their fellow human beings, the ill-treatment meted out to those who speak out against wrongdoing and discrimination against vulnerable groups. Editor, how can we each enjoy genuine peace and love in our dear land? Only through the saving grace of God our Heavenly Father.
It is my hope and desire that as Leaders, we will take this period to re-examine ourselves, seek and obey God’s guidance to love each other and be better stewards of our national patrimony.
On my behalf of my family, I take this opportunity to wish all Guyanese a Christ-Centered Christmas and a happy and prosperous 2023.
Yours Sincerely,
Annette Ferguson
Member of Parliament
