Golf had many reasons to celebrate in 2022

Kaieteur News – There are good years and very few great years in a sports history but for the Guyana Golf Association, Nexgen Golf Academy and golf overall in Guyana, 2022 was nothing short of exceptional!

Emerging from the pandemic and with no support from mainstream Golf and sponsors in Guyana, the high expectations of the GGA and NGA would likely have floundered by the wayside had it not been for the sheer determination of its founder Aleem Hussain who engineered partnerships with the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the Guyana Tourism Authority to catapult the sport into the national spotlight.

As a result, despite the failure of the Guyana Olympic Association to provide requested affiliation since March 2020, major milestones were accomplished as the fledgling organization was able to rack up an impressive list of successes in 2022, as 112 students from Anna Regina, Rosignol, Linden, and Friendship became the first in the country’s history to take golf at CSEC and achieve an incredibly high pass rate!

A total of 132 Secondary School PE Teachers were trained under a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit and Nexgen Golf Academy resulting in the sport becoming accessible to more than 8,000 students in 7 regions. Partnership programs with the Cyril Potter College of Education, Nations School and Texila American University added strength to the growth of the sport in various learning institutions.

The Guyana Golf Association continued its summer camp programs with over 150 kids from disadvantaged households and orphanages being given the opportunity to play a sport that was once considered just for the elite. Additionally, the organization maintained its commitment and hosted several charity activities for orphanages and non-profit groups in 2022.

To close off the year in style, as a promotion for national tourism month 2022, Nexgen Golf Academy and the Guyana Tourism Authority teamed up to create a golf putting contest around country and results were absolutely fantastic in so much that it will become an annual activity for promotion of sports tourism. Over $1,000,000 in cash and prizes were given away as a part of the event.

The Nexgen Golf Academy also achieved great successes in tournament play as Aleem Hussain, playing in the Championship Category came in third in Suriname’s National Tournament and second best net in the GTT Guyana Open tournament in Guyana. According to Hussain, “It was a good year for the Academy and for me to perform well on the big stage shows that what is taught at the Academy can be translated into performance in the field. And to top it off, we were nominated by the GTA for the Most Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award!”

Asked what’s on the horizon for 2023, Hussain said “now that our partnership with the Texas Golf Association is entering its second year, we seek to affiliate with the LPGA and the USGA Women’s Program which will open opportunities for our young female players to be recognized on the world stage. We will host several inter-school, inter-region and a national tournament this year and plan to create fun tournaments that will allow thousands of participants to experience the joy of winning at golf.” And the expectation is that we will see more than 200 students taking golf at CSEC, a number that dominates the Caribbean region.

Hussain said with the support of the media, the large number of new sponsors and the unwavering support of the various government organizations there is no doubt in his mind that golf will become a major attention getter in the sports arena in Guyana.

(This is an official release of the Guyana Golf Association)