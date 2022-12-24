Busy Christmas, Boxing Day for One Guyana President’s Cup

Latest update December 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2022 Sports
– Region 6 register first win
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – The festive season can be glimmered for some teams, as the One Guyana President’s Cup gets ready for a busy Christmas and Boxing day set of matches that can determine the top four teams in the tournament.
Tonight at the Bartica Community Centre, Region 7 will take on Region 8, while over at the Buxton Community Centre, Region 4 and Region 6 will collide.
Both matches on Christmas Night (December 25) will have consequences on the on the final standing, especially being the final matches for Group A.
Region 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) got off to a shaky start in the One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, going down 1 – 6 to the powerful Region 4 (Demerara/Mahaica).
However, since then, Region 7, behind Andrew Simmons, has been ‘needling’ their way through the tournament, picking up six points from wins over Region 6 and Region 9.
A win could send Region 7 through to the next round, depending on the outcome of last evening’s game between Region 9 and Region 4 (both teams on six points). Up to press time, that result was still not known.
On Boxing Day, at the National Track and Field Centre, Region 5 and Region 2 are set to meet from 18:00hrs, while Region 3 will battle Region 10.
This will mark the final match-day for Group B, with Region 3, 5 and 10 all needing a win, based on the points table.
When action in the tournament continued at the Albion Sports Complex on Thursday, Region 3 and 5 played to a 2 – 2 result.
The shared points meant that Region 3 will sit at the top of Group B on seven points, while Region 5 will remain behind Region 10 in the third position.
Region 5 will need a win against Region 2 and hope that the game between Region 3 and 10 ends in a draw.
The One Guyana President’s Cup semi-finals will play on Tuesday.
