Latest update December 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Back pay turning to back pain!

Dec 24, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some men who get back pay and decide dem gan show off pun dem woman. Dem tek dem shopping fuh Christmas.

De plan backfire pon one man.  Proud of de back pay he get, he announce to his girl dat he taking her shopping.

He did not know dat is den he problems start. He girl walk in one of dem hair store and pick up a weaving. When de man see de price, he start to get cold sweat. He turn to he sweetheart and ask she why she gat to buy something so expensive. She tell he to his face dat she don’t buy cheap things and if he want to take her out tonight, he gat to ensure that she looking good.

When de man and he girl walk out de shop, he start fuh hold be back. Is like back pain tek over!

De girl march he into a boutique. De pain in he back get worse when he look at some of de prices pon some of de gowns. De girl pick out one fuh $100,000 and den tell he she want he looking good in a new suit.

Back pain nearly turn into a seizure when de girl stop outside of de jewellery store. De man throw he self down pon de ground and tell de girl fuh call de ambulance dat he getting a stroke.

Dem sugar daddy now understand what it means when de price of sugar raise. Dem money melting like butter in de sun.

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Busy Christmas, Boxing Day for One Guyana President’s Cup

Busy Christmas, Boxing Day for One Guyana President’s Cup

Dec 24, 2022

– Region 6 register first win By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The festive season can be glimmered for some teams, as the One Guyana President’s Cup gets ready for a busy Christmas and...
Read More
Sam Curran deal smashes IPL record to Punjab Kings

Sam Curran deal smashes IPL record to Punjab

Dec 24, 2022

Roland Butcher appointed as New Selector to the West Indies Men’s teams

Roland Butcher appointed as New Selector to the...

Dec 24, 2022

Golf had many reasons to celebrate in 2022

Golf had many reasons to celebrate in 2022

Dec 24, 2022

Preparations continue ahead of KMTC’s Boxing Day meet

Preparations continue ahead of KMTC’s Boxing...

Dec 24, 2022

West Indies end year on a low, England win fifth T20

West Indies end year on a low, England win fifth...

Dec 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]