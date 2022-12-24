Back pay turning to back pain!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some men who get back pay and decide dem gan show off pun dem woman. Dem tek dem shopping fuh Christmas.

De plan backfire pon one man. Proud of de back pay he get, he announce to his girl dat he taking her shopping.

He did not know dat is den he problems start. He girl walk in one of dem hair store and pick up a weaving. When de man see de price, he start to get cold sweat. He turn to he sweetheart and ask she why she gat to buy something so expensive. She tell he to his face dat she don’t buy cheap things and if he want to take her out tonight, he gat to ensure that she looking good.

When de man and he girl walk out de shop, he start fuh hold be back. Is like back pain tek over!

De girl march he into a boutique. De pain in he back get worse when he look at some of de prices pon some of de gowns. De girl pick out one fuh $100,000 and den tell he she want he looking good in a new suit.

Back pain nearly turn into a seizure when de girl stop outside of de jewellery store. De man throw he self down pon de ground and tell de girl fuh call de ambulance dat he getting a stroke.

Dem sugar daddy now understand what it means when de price of sugar raise. Dem money melting like butter in de sun.

Talk half. Leff half.