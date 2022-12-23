Region 10 small business owners benefit from $150,000 grants

Latest update December 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – More than 80 small business owners from Region 10 on Wednesday received grants of $150,000 from the Small Business Bureau (SBB) to help boost their businesses.
They are the latest to benefit from a series of distribution exercises conducted by the agency, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported. The event was held at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Board Room in Linden.
“I’m very excited I’ve waited quite a while for this, I can’t wait to get this cheque cashed and get my business up and running, it’s been long overdue, I’m very grateful for the grant, this initiative it’s such a great one and I hope that everybody that benefitted can put this to good use,” said Rashauna Sue, one of the beneficiaries.
Another beneficiary, Cindy Sheckle expressed, “I’m elated…it’s long overdue I’ve been waiting a while, so I’m elated to cash the cheque and actually invest back into my business.” Carl Joseph is also one of the persons who has been waiting for a while to uplift his grant.
“In ranger [previous] government you had to borrow and you had to pay back and this here is freeco, I accept and I thank father for the lil blessings and father must bless the people them who prepare this,” he told DPI. Poultry farmer, Premwantie Dindyal, another beneficiary, noted that the grant will help boost her production, “I feel very happy because we wait a very long time for it and I feel very happy, at least it gon help boost the business,” she said.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the SBB, Mohamed Ibrahim noted that this is just one of several ways that the agency helps small businesses across Guyana. “We had people in poultry rearing, in agri, lots of small vendors and people who just are willing to develop and grow their businesses,” he noted. Several more distributions are planned for Region Five on Thursday and Region three on Friday.
