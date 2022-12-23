President announces one-month bonus for Joint Services

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced the customary one-month bonus for members of the Joint Services.

“A few weeks ago, I was able to announce some adjustments in the salaries of the privates, the recruit, acting corporal, and corporals those four categories and as I said better days are ahead,” President Irfaan Ali told officers and ranks at the GDF’s annual Christmas luncheon which was held at Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown.

The President mentioned that when his government came into office, their commitment was to restore the annual bonus. “As you know, we had some difficult years when your one month annual bonus was taken away. So in addition to all the benefits I spoken about but in keeping with our commitment to our men and women in uniform, again I wish to announce your one month bonus for this year,” the President announced. In announcing their bonus, the President also urged them to “spend it wisely.”

The one-month bonus which is in addition to the eight percent salary increase and the salary adjustments, the President mentioned yesterday too that his government is commitment in ensuring men and women in uniform own their own homes.

President Ali said the government wants all Guyanese to own their own homes. Speaking specifically to the soldiers, President Ali stated that his administration is keen on making the process easier for obtaining a loan. Already, the government was able to negotiate with three commercial banks and the New Building Society (NBS) to allow soldiers to repay at an interest rate of 3.5 percent for loans below $4 million and an interest rate of 3.75 percent for loans below $8 million.

He encouraged the officers to sign up and take advantage of the services and disclosed that on December 28, ranks will have the chance to meet with bank officials at Camp Ayanganna. “We will help you with the plans and the design free of cost. You will get the cement and steel for the foundation and the banks will approve your loans right here so in the new year you can move to home ownership,” President Ali stated.

He added, “this is not only for you, this would be across the board for all our men and women in uniform, all our men and women in the joint services.”