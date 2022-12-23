Paying fuh de barrel is more difficult dan clearing de barrel

Latest update December 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De government want de GRA fuh ensure that people get de barrels fuh Christmas. But dem boy nah think dat de government really understand dat getting de barrels is not de major problem.
De major problem is de amount of money yuh does gat to pay fuh dem barrels. And dem boys nah talking about de duty pun de barrel.
By de time de shipping company send yuh de letter or call yuh fuh tell yuh de barrel come, is den yuh expense start. Yuh gat to tek special hire fuh go down to dem wharf because dem deh in areas wah nah safe. Dat is an expense.
Den as soon as yuh go, to de shipping company, is a whole set of payments yuh gat to mek. Yuh gat to pay landing fees, handling fees, and document processing fees. And when yuh done pay all of dat, it does come to more than de taxes wah de government charge which is not a small sum.
And on top of dat, yuh gat to pay dem canter driver fuh transport de barrel. And dat is another big expense. So sometimes, it cheaper fuh yuh family send de money rather dan send be barrel.
Dem shipping companies overdoing things. Lang ago, dem never used to charge you no money. Yuh used to collect yuh paper and is only de taxman yuh gat to pay. But now de shipping companies mekking money when yuh ship de barrel with dem and dem mekking money pun paper wuk when de barrel land.
Talk half. Leff half!
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 23, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… – CWSS, Annai will battle for third Kaieteur News – The stage has been set for the culmination of the 2022 edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament, which...
Dec 23, 2022
Dec 23, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – The trend today all over the world is for the public pathways (streets, roads, highways, airports,... more
Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming but climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not caused... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]