Paying fuh de barrel is more difficult dan clearing de barrel

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government want de GRA fuh ensure that people get de barrels fuh Christmas. But dem boy nah think dat de government really understand dat getting de barrels is not de major problem.

De major problem is de amount of money yuh does gat to pay fuh dem barrels. And dem boys nah talking about de duty pun de barrel.

By de time de shipping company send yuh de letter or call yuh fuh tell yuh de barrel come, is den yuh expense start. Yuh gat to tek special hire fuh go down to dem wharf because dem deh in areas wah nah safe. Dat is an expense.

Den as soon as yuh go, to de shipping company, is a whole set of payments yuh gat to mek. Yuh gat to pay landing fees, handling fees, and document processing fees. And when yuh done pay all of dat, it does come to more than de taxes wah de government charge which is not a small sum.

And on top of dat, yuh gat to pay dem canter driver fuh transport de barrel. And dat is another big expense. So sometimes, it cheaper fuh yuh family send de money rather dan send be barrel.

Dem shipping companies overdoing things. Lang ago, dem never used to charge you no money. Yuh used to collect yuh paper and is only de taxman yuh gat to pay. But now de shipping companies mekking money when yuh ship de barrel with dem and dem mekking money pun paper wuk when de barrel land.

Talk half. Leff half!