Nursing Assistant Programme launched in Region 2

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, Health Sciences Education Division, on Wednesday launched the Nursing Assistant Programme in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) at the Suddie Public Hospital.

This first time Nursing Assistant Programme in the Region will commence with a batch of 45 students who will be trained over eighteen months, the Ministry said in a release.

Delivering the featured address at the launching ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony stated that the ministry aims to provide an improved quality of care to patients and as such, the health care system across the country and within the community of Region Two will see the establishment of new health facilities which will have modern Accident Units, Imagining, CT scans, Laboratory and other specialised services.

The Minister added that with these developments, more training will be required in the future. With that being said the Minister further announced that as of January 2023, the Registered Nursing Programme will be launched as a hybrid programme for persons desirous of pursuing the field of study.

Present at the launch on Wednesday were, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh, the Deputy Director of the Division of Health Sciences, Ms. Chandroutie Persaud, the Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Ranjeev Singh, the Regional Chairman, Ms. Vilma De Sliver, the Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Oudith, and other officials.