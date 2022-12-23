Mother dies after giving birth at GPHC

Kaieteur News – Another woman has died as a result of complications after giving birth at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Tiffani D Jeffrey, a 38-year-old woman, who experienced health complications, died at GPHC on Thursday, two days after she delivered her baby, the hospital confirmed in a statement.

The statement added that “The GPHC expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance and information needed.

“The GPHC is appealing to the public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their unfortunate loss peacefully,” the release added

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was diagnosed with sickle cell which caused complications during her pregnancy. Over the past several weeks GPHC has recorded close to five deaths.

The deaths were that of a Lodge woman and her unborn child died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on October 20, 2022, and then a Mahaica woman, Navita Maraj and her unborn child died at GPHC on October 29, 2022, and then a couple who lost their unborn baby earlier this month. Since then, the relatives of the dead patients have been calling for answers. The hospital has said that investigations have been launched into the incidents but there is no indication on whether the reports on the investigations will be given to the families any time soon.