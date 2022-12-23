Mother dies after giving birth at GPHC

Latest update December 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Another woman has died as a result of complications after giving birth at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Tiffani D Jeffrey, a 38-year-old woman, who experienced health complications, died at GPHC on Thursday, two days after she delivered her baby, the hospital confirmed in a statement.
The statement added that “The GPHC expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance and information needed.
“The GPHC is appealing to the public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their unfortunate loss peacefully,” the release added
Kaieteur News understands that the woman was diagnosed with sickle cell which caused complications during her pregnancy. Over the past several weeks GPHC has recorded close to five deaths.
The deaths were that of a Lodge woman and her unborn child died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on October 20, 2022, and then a Mahaica woman, Navita Maraj and her unborn child died at GPHC on October 29, 2022, and then a couple who lost their unborn baby earlier this month. Since then, the relatives of the dead patients have been calling for answers. The hospital has said that investigations have been launched into the incidents but there is no indication on whether the reports on the investigations will be given to the families any time soon.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 23, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… – CWSS, Annai will battle for third Kaieteur News – The stage has been set for the culmination of the 2022 edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament, which...
Dec 23, 2022
Dec 23, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – The trend today all over the world is for the public pathways (streets, roads, highways, airports,... more
Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming but climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not caused... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]