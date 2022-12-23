Latest update December 23rd, 2022 12:03 AM

Is Freddie Kissoon a copycat or is he an Anti-Caricom bigot?

Dec 23, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

One of your columnists in his Sunday December 18 racial sermon identifies me as part of a race-preaching group of African Guyanese activists who have now apparently recruited the Mayor of Georgetown to our ranks. My stated crime according to this racial psychologist, who does not see race but smells it from some selective enclaves, is my call on African Guyanese to buy from their own. Such advocacy puts me in the column of the “ideological racist” like a former Head of State who sued a certain Kaieteur News columnist in a famous bid to assert his innocence in the face of attack from awild man of letters.

I have learned that a racist is one who advocates the supremacy of his race and/ or uses institutional power to advance personal racial prejudices. To paraphrase the late great poet, Louise Bennett, maybe my learning not too good or maybe it has stuck in a five-month stuck record. I end my short missive is by reminding readers of an infallible Kaieteur News columnist who constantly calls on Guyanese to buy Guyanese-made products—buy from your own. Is the Columnist in question a Copycat or is he an Anti-Caricom bigot? And so the story goes.

Regards,

David Hinds

The Blunt of the Day

