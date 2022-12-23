Latest update December 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

GFF and FIFA commit to bring live matches and more to global football audiences

Dec 23, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation and FIFA+, the new one-stop digital destination for football fandom, have teamed up to take Guyana football to the world. As part of its mission to give fans engaging and innovative ways of interacting with the beautiful game, FIFA+ offers free access to live football action from every corner of the globe, which now includes matches from the GFF Pro-League, GFF Women’s League, GFF Men’s Super 16 Cup and the GFF Women’s Super16 Cup.

Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation

The platform, which is available on the web, as a mobile app and on select connected devices, and is now accessible in ten languages, represents a ground-breaking approach to showcasing live football from men’s, women’s and youth leagues and cups to a global audience. “This is a monumental forward leap for the development of Guyana’s Football. More importantly however, is the level of exposure our players will enjoy throughout the football season. Displaying our football pedigree before a global audience will vastly increase the chances of our players, both males and females securing international scholarships and professional contractual opportunities. This level of exposure will also drive the GFF to lift the standards of our football infrastructure, facilities and game management protocols, so that the viewing experience would be the best we have to offer,” said President Wayne Forde.

Charlotte Burr, Director of Strategy, Corporate Development and Digital FIFA, said: “For the first time ever, our MAs can seamlessly tap into a truly global football fan base and grow a direct relationship with it on a daily basis. We are proud to work side by side with the Guyana Football Federation and are excited about helping to really grow the game across Guyana, the Caribbean and beyond.” Since its launch, FIFA+ has steadily expanded its reach and added exciting new content streams in order to deliver a truly multifaceted digital experience. Completely free, the platform offers an extensive archive (including all men’s and women’s FIFAWorldCup™ matches), thousands of live fixtures every year, interactive games and predictors, and a slate of original documentaries, docuseries, talk shows and shorts.

By the end of 2022, FIFA+ will be streaming the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year from 100MAs across all six confederations, including 11,000 women’s matches. FIFA+ provides live coverage ranging from Europe’s top-flight leagues to previously unserved competitions from around the world in men’s, women’s and youth football. FIFA+ can be accessed worldwide at fifaplus.com and on major app stores.

