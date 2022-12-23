Desrey Fox SS, St. Benedict’s to play for championship

Kaieteur News – The stage has been set for the culmination of the 2022 edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament, which ends tonight, following an exciting semifinal stage on Wednesday evening at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

Chances of Title retention were extinguished when defending champions, Annai Secondary School, lost their semifinal encounter against St. Benedict’s College (SBC), 1 – 2, to underline the fact that a new champion will be crowned.

Desrey Fox Secondary School (DFSS) continued their excellent form to win the other semifinal against Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), 2 – 0, and deservingly take their seat in the finale.

The finalists, DFSS and SBC, will collide for top honours from 19:30hrs, while CWSS and Annai are billed to contest the third place showdown in the preceding match from 17:30hrs, at the same venue.

A longer format…

The Under-18 tournament which began Thursday last with the Group stage had the teams contending matches 70 minutes long, however, the semi final stage matches ran for the full 90 minutes, as will the matches today.

It was evident in the Group stages that the eventual finalists along with Annai, all had impeccable fitness compared to the teams, but DFSS’s style of play led them to traverse the allotted time with relative ease on all three occasions.

In the first match on Wednesday, Annai struck first through Davey Jacobus in the 20th minute then the opposition’s opportunity to equalize came six minutes short of the half time whistle when Jerrell Griffith found the back of the net.

The second half held more close shaves by both sides but the only chance that mattered was the 80th minute blow, which was struck by Raheem Nelson, for St. Benedict’s.

The night’s final match saw the Linden unit put forth a good fight although the evening belonged to the DFSS team. A 33rd minute goal from Deomar Henrito put DFSS in command during the first half while CWSS kept searching frantically for the equaliser.

They were denied in their attempts for the entirety of the match, however, with two minutes left before injury and stoppages time, DFSS put the nail in the coffin with a Bevon Jones-goal (88’). On the stroke of 90, Kelvin Hintzen of CWSS picked up a Red Card and will miss their final match today.

This tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

