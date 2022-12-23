CH&PA to spend $842M from IDB loan to upgrade roads, drains on the EBD

Kaieteur News – Having received a US$69 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the ‘Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Program’ under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Program (AHUAP), the Government through the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is looking to use part of the proceeds to facilitate infrastructural works at several communities on the East Bank of Demerara.

During a recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that CH&PA is looking for Contractors to execute road and drainage works at Peter’s Hall, Perseverance, Providence North, Providence South, Herstelling, Farm Phase I and II, and Covent Garden.

The works which are divided into seven lots would see Contractors executing the construction of fair weather roads to asphaltic concrete surface, construction of reinforced concrete drains and installation of road signs and thermoplastic road marking in those communities.

The project which attracted over 40 bidders is estimated to cost some $842 million. The Ministry had stated in its invitation for bids (IFB) that the construction period for each lot is 210 days and that the contracts would be awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder.

Kaieteur News understands that the AHUAP is designed to enhance the quality of life for low-income populations through better access to housing, infrastructure and improved accessibility and mobility.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Upgrading of roads, drains and structures on the East Bank of Demerara for Lots 1 to 7.

Continued in next edition