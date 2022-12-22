Latest update December 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen chopped to death, other man injured as NA man goes berserk 

Dec 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday morning, a 15-year-old boy was chopped to death and another man narrowly escaped with his life after they were viciously attacked by a man at Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. 

The dead teen has been identified as Carlus Leung-A-Weh, a student of the Special Needs School in Vrymans Erven, New Amsterdam while the injured man has been identified as 24-year-old Carlus Singh called Carly from Mount Saini. Singh is currently hospitalised with multiple wounds about his body in a serious condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The home of Leung-A-Weh and where the incident took place

The suspect is also hospitalised and under police guard at the said medical institution. He was reportedly beaten by residents in the area after he committed the vicious act on the teen and man. Mother of the dead teen, Michelle Bess said that her son had been

Deceased: Carlus Leung-A-Weh

attending the Special Needs School for some time now

Michelle Bess, the mother of the dead teen

after an incident involving him and another student, during which he was hit in the head with a piece of wood. Since then the youth had been suffering from seizures. Bess said on Wednesday, she sent her son to plait his hair at her niece in Islington, East Bank Berbice and while he was making his way out the yard with his bicycle, he was attacked by the 41-year-old suspect from Mai Mai Dam, Angoy’s Avenue.
“I see the man coming with something under he shirt and he run and bore he (Leung-A-Weh) in he chest and when he start holler for me and I go the man run me, I had to leff and run and go inside,” Bess said. 

The tearful mother disclosed that as she screamed for help as the suspect choked her son in the drain in front her house. She said as she begged persons to save her son, persons

Father of injured man, Nerajan Narayan

were reluctant but came after and helped pull him out, all the while, the other injured man, Carlus Singh called Carly was also in the drain. The suspect had attacked Singh at a poultry outlet a few houses away, he injured the man with the said sharp object and chased him down the street where he caught up with the teenager and attacked him.

Father of the injured man, Nerajan Narayan, 65 told reporters that his son went to buy chicken feed at the poultry shop and was waiting on him. He said he heard a commotion and ventured out, “when I come out, me relative say that me son just get stab.” He disclosed that the suspect is not too well-known in the area since he moved there recently but that he would usually pass by and not speak to anyone. An investigation is underway. 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies to face Zimbabwe in two Tests in Bulawayo

West Indies to face Zimbabwe in two Tests in Bulawayo

Dec 22, 2022

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Men’s team will start their 2023 international year with two Test matches against Zimbabwe. The visitors will play both matches at the Queens Sports Club...
Read More
One Guyana President’s moves to Albion tonight

One Guyana President’s moves to Albion tonight

Dec 22, 2022

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison...

Dec 22, 2022

Trophy Stall on board as preparations continue for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horserace meet

Trophy Stall on board as preparations continue...

Dec 22, 2022

Former FIFA head Blatter: Failed to protect soccer from interference

Former FIFA head Blatter: Failed to protect...

Dec 22, 2022

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade wins Amicts 5km in T and T

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade wins Amicts 5km in T...

Dec 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Climate change is bogus!

    Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming but climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not caused... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]