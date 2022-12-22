Teen chopped to death, other man injured as NA man goes berserk

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday morning, a 15-year-old boy was chopped to death and another man narrowly escaped with his life after they were viciously attacked by a man at Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

The dead teen has been identified as Carlus Leung-A-Weh, a student of the Special Needs School in Vrymans Erven, New Amsterdam while the injured man has been identified as 24-year-old Carlus Singh called Carly from Mount Saini. Singh is currently hospitalised with multiple wounds about his body in a serious condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The suspect is also hospitalised and under police guard at the said medical institution. He was reportedly beaten by residents in the area after he committed the vicious act on the teen and man. Mother of the dead teen, Michelle Bess said that her son had been

attending the Special Needs School for some time now

after an incident involving him and another student, during which he was hit in the head with a piece of wood. Since then the youth had been suffering from seizures. Bess said on Wednesday, she sent her son to plait his hair at her niece in Islington, East Bank Berbice and while he was making his way out the yard with his bicycle, he was attacked by the 41-year-old suspect from Mai Mai Dam, Angoy’s Avenue.

“I see the man coming with something under he shirt and he run and bore he (Leung-A-Weh) in he chest and when he start holler for me and I go the man run me, I had to leff and run and go inside,” Bess said.

The tearful mother disclosed that as she screamed for help as the suspect choked her son in the drain in front her house. She said as she begged persons to save her son, persons

were reluctant but came after and helped pull him out, all the while, the other injured man, Carlus Singh called Carly was also in the drain. The suspect had attacked Singh at a poultry outlet a few houses away, he injured the man with the said sharp object and chased him down the street where he caught up with the teenager and attacked him.

Father of the injured man, Nerajan Narayan, 65 told reporters that his son went to buy chicken feed at the poultry shop and was waiting on him. He said he heard a commotion and ventured out, “when I come out, me relative say that me son just get stab.” He disclosed that the suspect is not too well-known in the area since he moved there recently but that he would usually pass by and not speak to anyone. An investigation is underway.