Shoe vendor stabbed to death on Regent Street

Kaieteur News – A man in his early 20s’ was on Wednesday evening stabbed to death reportedly by a lone attacker while plying his trade on the pavement in front of Pressy Enterprise located on Regent Street, Georgetown.

The dead Man has been identified as Mark Singh of Sea Dam, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Kaieteur News learnt that the attack took place just after 18:00hrs. According to information received, Singh also known as “Papi” was attacked from behind. Eyewitness recalled seeing a man sneaking up behind Singh and plunging an object believed to be a knife into his neck before sprinting away. Singh collapsed and

remain motionless. Kaieteur News understands that the killing took place in front of his relatives who were close by at the time. When this newspaper reached the scene, investigators had cordoned off the area while awaiting the arrival of crime scene investigators.

A woman who believed to be Singh’s common-law wife was being consoled by relatives while his bloodied body clad in a white T-shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans lay next to a blood-stained mannequin.