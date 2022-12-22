Retrial ordered for woman sentenced for murder of uncle

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal on Wednesday set aside the conviction of Vishawantie Ragnauth, who is currently serving 40 years behind bars for the murder of her uncle, and ordered that she be retried at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Ragnauth and her reputed husband, Nyron Thakurdyal were initially jointly charged with the capital offence of murder. The couple was found guilty of the murder of 39-year-old miner Sunil Ramsundar on December 26, 2014, at Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara.

Ragnauth had previously told the court that she was sorry for what happened and begged for forgiveness, while fellow killer Thakurdyal expressed his remorse and sympathy, telling the court he wanted to be a “constructive father” to his six children.

Attorney Lisa Cave, who appeared for the prosecution, however deemed Ramsundar’s killing as senseless and unprovoked, stating the now deceased man was standing and cursing by himself when he was attacked.

In 2018, the couple was found guilty by a jury of murdering Sunil Ramsundar on Boxing Day 2014 at Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD). They were each sentenced to 40 years imprisonment by High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon.

The appeal was heard by Chancellor (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud; the State was represented by Prosecutor Diana O’Brien. The Chancellor, who delivered the ruling, said that the defence’s case should have been properly put to the jury and the jury should have been directed accordingly, taking into consideration the evidence that was provided to the High Court. The Chancellor allowed the appeal and set aside the conviction and sentence.