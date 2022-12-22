President announces one-month bonus for joint services 

Latest update December 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced the customary one-month bonus for members of the Joint Services.
“A few weeks ago, I was able to announce some adjustments in the salaries of the privates, the recruit, acting corporal, and corporals those four categories and as I said better days are ahead,” President Irfaan Ali told officers and ranks at the GDF’s annual Christmas luncheon which was held at Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown.
The President mentioned that when his government came into office, their commitment was to restore the annual bonus. “As you know, we had some difficult years when your one month annual bonus was taken away. So in addition to all the benefits I spoken about but in keeping with our commitment to our men and women in uniform, again I wish to announce your one month bonus for this year,” the President announced. In announcing their bonus, the President also urged them to “spend it wisely.”
The one-month bonus which is in addition to the eight percent salary increase and the salary adjustments, the President mentioned yesterday too that his government is commitment in ensuring men and women in uniform own their own homes.
President Ali said the government wants all Guyanese to own their own homes. Speaking specifically to the soldiers, President Ali stated that his administration is keen on making the process easier for obtaining a loan. Already, the government was able to negotiate with three commercial banks and the New Building Society (NBS) to allow soldiers to repay at an interest rate of 3.5 percent for loans below $4 million and an interest rate of 3.75 percent for loans below $8 million.
He encouraged the officers to sign up and take advantage of the services and disclosed that on December 28, ranks will have the chance to meet with bank officials at Camp Ayanganna. “We will help you with the plans and the design free of cost. You will get the cement and steel for the foundation and the banks will approve your loans right here so in the new year you can move to home ownership,” President Ali stated.
He added, “this is not only for you, this would be across the board for all our men and women in uniform, all our men and women in the joint services.”
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 22, 2022ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Men’s team will start their 2023 international year with two Test matches against Zimbabwe. The visitors will play both matches at the Queens Sports Club...
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is foolish for any minister of any Western government or any diplomat of any Western embassy here... more
Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming but climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not caused... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]