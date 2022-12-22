Latest update December 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Minibus driver in Zeeburg fatal accident remanded to prison

Dec 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The 35-year-old minibus driver who was involved in the fatal accident at Zeeburg last Saturday, which claimed the life of Gaitree Sewsankar, was on Tuesday charged for causing death by dangerous driving.

Dead, Gaitree Sewsankar

The minibus driver, Devon Daziel of Lot 68 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo made his first court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul, where the charge was read to him.

Daziel was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on December 17 last, on the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara, he drove minibus BAB1864 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 37-year-old Sewsankar formerly of Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara. Daziel was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on January 18, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that Sewsankar on Saturday afternoon was hit and killed by a Route 32 minibus that ploughed into the Guy America Store, which is located next to the public road. 

According to reports, the accident occurred at 14:30h and Sewsankar and other customers were standing to front of store when the minibus swerved from a car, crashed into a truck and then veered off the public road and crashed into the variety store.

Subsequently, another minibus swerved from the truck and crashed into the rear of the first minibus.

Kaieteur News understands that Sewsankar was run over by the bus and was trapped underneath. She reportedly died on the spot. Eyewitnesses rushed to assist the injured. 

Cellphone videos recorded public-spirited citizens removing the injured from the accident scene. They were all rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Sewsankar was pronounced dead at the hospital and her body was subsequently taken to the Ezekiel Funeral home.

