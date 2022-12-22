Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade wins Amicts 5km in T and T

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade emerged victorious in the Amicts 5km road race which was contested recently at ST. Mary’s in Trinidad and Tobago.

D’Andrade clocked 19 minutes 45 seconds to win the event ahead of Nervin Beharry in 19.54 and Adam Singh in 23.32. D’Andrade, who is back home for the holiday season, said the race was part of his preparation for the upcoming season in January. He expressed gratitude to his sponsor Builders Lumber Yard.