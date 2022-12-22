Latest update December 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade wins Amicts 5km in T and T

Dec 22, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade emerged victorious in the Amicts 5km road race which was contested recently at ST. Mary’s in Trinidad and Tobago.

Lionel D’Andrade in action.

D’Andrade clocked 19 minutes 45 seconds to win the event ahead of Nervin Beharry in 19.54 and Adam Singh in 23.32. D’Andrade, who is back home for the holiday season, said the race was part of his preparation for the upcoming season in January. He expressed gratitude to his sponsor Builders Lumber Yard.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies to face Zimbabwe in two Tests in Bulawayo

West Indies to face Zimbabwe in two Tests in Bulawayo

Dec 22, 2022

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Men’s team will start their 2023 international year with two Test matches against Zimbabwe. The visitors will play both matches at the Queens Sports Club...
Read More
One Guyana President’s moves to Albion tonight

One Guyana President’s moves to Albion tonight

Dec 22, 2022

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison...

Dec 22, 2022

Trophy Stall on board as preparations continue for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horserace meet

Trophy Stall on board as preparations continue...

Dec 22, 2022

Former FIFA head Blatter: Failed to protect soccer from interference

Former FIFA head Blatter: Failed to protect...

Dec 22, 2022

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade wins Amicts 5km in T and T

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade wins Amicts 5km in T...

Dec 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Climate change is bogus!

    Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming but climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not caused... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]