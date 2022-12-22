Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade wins Amicts 5km in T and T

Latest update December 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade emerged victorious in the Amicts 5km road race which was contested recently at ST. Mary’s in Trinidad and Tobago.
D’Andrade clocked 19 minutes 45 seconds to win the event ahead of Nervin Beharry in 19.54 and Adam Singh in 23.32. D’Andrade, who is back home for the holiday season, said the race was part of his preparation for the upcoming season in January. He expressed gratitude to his sponsor Builders Lumber Yard.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 22, 2022ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Men’s team will start their 2023 international year with two Test matches against Zimbabwe. The visitors will play both matches at the Queens Sports Club...
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is foolish for any minister of any Western government or any diplomat of any Western embassy here... more
Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming but climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not caused... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]