De noisy season deh pon we!

Dec 22, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – This is nat de season fuh ole people! Some of dem already getting nervous about what gan happen on Christmas Eve Night and Ole Year’s Night with de firecrackers.

When is not de sound of explosions, is de loud music wah keeping dem awake all night. Deh gat some bars in residential areas wah nah gat brakes. Dem playing dem music loud and it causing dem ole people house to vibrate. Is a dread situation fuh dem ole people.

 Nowadays dem gat so much stray dogs pon de road dat dem does be barking all night. Disturbing dem ole people.

 Den dem car driving pon de road and who nah blasting music from speaker box, blowing dem horn. It enough to rattle de nerves of dem ole people and mek dem deaf. 

 It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah think dat he wife going deaf. So he decide fuh test she hearing.

While she deh standing near de kitchen sink, he stand about six feet from her and asked “What’s for dinner, dear?”

When there’s no answer, he tek a few steps forward and repeats de question.
Again, there is no response. So he moves right up to her shoulder and talking into her ears says,  “What’s for dinner, dear?”
At this, his wife turns around angrily and shouts, “For de third time, ah telling yuh is chicken curry!”

Talk half. Leff half!

