De noisy season deh pon we!

Latest update December 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – This is nat de season fuh ole people! Some of dem already getting nervous about what gan happen on Christmas Eve Night and Ole Year’s Night with de firecrackers.
When is not de sound of explosions, is de loud music wah keeping dem awake all night. Deh gat some bars in residential areas wah nah gat brakes. Dem playing dem music loud and it causing dem ole people house to vibrate. Is a dread situation fuh dem ole people.
Nowadays dem gat so much stray dogs pon de road dat dem does be barking all night. Disturbing dem ole people.
Den dem car driving pon de road and who nah blasting music from speaker box, blowing dem horn. It enough to rattle de nerves of dem ole people and mek dem deaf.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah think dat he wife going deaf. So he decide fuh test she hearing.
While she deh standing near de kitchen sink, he stand about six feet from her and asked “What’s for dinner, dear?”
When there’s no answer, he tek a few steps forward and repeats de question.
Again, there is no response. So he moves right up to her shoulder and talking into her ears says, “What’s for dinner, dear?”
At this, his wife turns around angrily and shouts, “For de third time, ah telling yuh is chicken curry!”
Talk half. Leff half!
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 22, 2022ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Men’s team will start their 2023 international year with two Test matches against Zimbabwe. The visitors will play both matches at the Queens Sports Club...
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is foolish for any minister of any Western government or any diplomat of any Western embassy here... more
Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming but climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not caused... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]