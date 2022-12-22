COVID death toll climbs to 1268

…as elderly Region 2 woman succumbs to disease

Kaieteur News – Guyana on Wednesday recorded its 1286th Covid-19 death, when a Region Two woman succumbed to the disease at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, the Ministry of Health

(MOH) has confirmed.

In a statement, the ministry said that as of December 20, 2022, one more person who tested positive for

the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to

1,286. The deceased is an 86-year-old of the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to

provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry

is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to

allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace,” the press release from the Ministry of Helath stated.

All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the

Ministry of Health. The public health measure encourages the:

the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19;

the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination

series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

§ the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and;

§ the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional

information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or

visit us at www.health.gov.gy.