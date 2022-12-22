Appeal Court cuts 40-year jail sentence of pastor convicted of raping underage girl

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal has reduced the jail sentence of Pastor Andrew Hannibal who was serving a 40-year jail term for raping an underage girl by 15 years.

His jail time reduced to 25 years by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday. In 2018, Hannibal was found guilty by a jury of raping a 15-year-old girl between January 29, 2016, and January 31, 2016, in the county of Berbice. The teen was reportedly left in his care for counselling and guidance at his church. The appeal was heard by Chancellor (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Justices of Appeal, Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud; the State was represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Natasha Backer.

The Appeal Court affirmed Hannibal’s conviction but reduced his sentence to 25 years with the possibility of parole after serving 18 years. Time in pre-trial custody will be deducted from his sentence. This means Pastor Hannibal who was out on bail pending his appeal will have to return to prison to serve a reduced sentence.

Pastor Hannibal was found guilty for raping a 15-year-old girl between January 29, 2016 and January 31, 2016, in Berbice.

In his notice to appeal filed by attorneys Andranauth Gossai and Mursaline Bacchus, pastor Hannibal is contending that at the summing up of his trial, the judge ignored a number of discrepancies in the evidence presented in the matter.

The appellant is arguing that the judge failed to direct the jury on pertinent evidence presented in the trial including inconsistencies about the location and layout of the room that the act is alleged to have been committed and on matters of the medical certificate.

he court heard that the pastor had taken advantage of a child who he was reportedly counselling and had sex with her.

Hannibal, who reportedly has been a pastor for over 28 years, is said to be the founder of the Rosignol Deliverance Temple Church of Marcy Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice. It was reported that he also founded eight other churches around the country.

The story unravelled when the girl’s parents reportedly missed her one night and began enquiring about her whereabouts. They went looking for her but were unsuccessful. She was found subsequently and after being questioned, related what had happened. It was learnt that the pastor was having an affair with the child for some time.