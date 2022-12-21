Semifinals unravel at MoE Ground today

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Today, the penultimate day of the 2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament is set to unwind at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, with what is expected to be a thrilling pair of matches.

The final four will ignite the semifinal round from 17:30hrs in the Petra organised event, as defending champs, Annai Secondary School, and St. Benedict’s College (SBC) of Trinidad and Tobago kick off proceedings.

In the match that follows, the impressive Desrey Fox Secondary School (DFSS) and Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) are billed to contend the second semifinal encounter from 19:30hrs.

The winners of the semis will face each other for top honours on Friday, December 23, while the losing sides in the semis will go head-to-head in the third place encounter in the first match of the double header on the final day.

It was quite an entertaining Group stage, which concluded on Monday evening at the same venue, with DFSS coming out on top of Group A, while Annai finished on top of Group B.

SBC and CWSS ended as the runners up for Groups A and B, respectively, while SVB Academy and Golden Grove were the unlucky sides that were knocked out of the tournament.

The third edition of this tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.