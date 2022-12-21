Latest update December 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Semifinals unravel at MoE Ground today

Dec 21, 2022 Sports

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Today, the penultimate day of the 2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament is set to unwind at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, with what is expected to be a thrilling pair of matches.

Desrey Fox Secondary School (Waramadong) is the only team to maintain a clean sheet since the commencement of the tournament.

The final four will ignite the semifinal round from 17:30hrs in the Petra organised event, as defending champs, Annai Secondary School, and St. Benedict’s College (SBC) of Trinidad and Tobago kick off proceedings.

In the match that follows, the impressive Desrey Fox Secondary School (DFSS) and Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) are billed to contend the second semifinal encounter from 19:30hrs.

The winners of the semis will face each other for top honours on Friday, December 23, while the losing sides in the semis will go head-to-head in the third place encounter in the first match of the double header on the final day.

It was quite an entertaining Group stage, which concluded on Monday evening at the same venue, with DFSS coming out on top of Group A, while Annai finished on top of Group B.

Defending champs, Annai (on ball), will spring into action in the opening match of today’s double header.

SBC and CWSS ended as the runners up for Groups A and B, respectively, while SVB Academy and Golden Grove were the unlucky sides that were knocked out of the tournament.

The third edition of this tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

ExxonMobil, Government partner to enhance Vigilance Sports Ground

ExxonMobil, Government partner to enhance Vigilance Sports Ground

Dec 21, 2022

By Rawle Toney  Kaieteur News – Global oil and gas corporation giant, ExxonMobil (Guyana), has partnered with the Government of Guyana to enhance the Vigilance Sports Ground. The facility,...
Read More
Argentina abandon Buenos Aires bus parade amid jubilant scenes

Argentina abandon Buenos Aires bus parade amid...

Dec 21, 2022

Semifinals unravel at MoE Ground today

Semifinals unravel at MoE Ground today

Dec 21, 2022

Good showing for GBA this year as competition ends, Ninvalle looks for better 2023

Good showing for GBA this year as competition...

Dec 21, 2022

GDF reigns supreme, Allicock and Forgotten Youth Foundation gym win big

GDF reigns supreme, Allicock and Forgotten Youth...

Dec 20, 2022

Semifinalists claim their berths

Semifinalists claim their berths

Dec 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]