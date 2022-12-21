Latest update December 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Police awaiting forensic investigation report in alleged rape of athlete

Dec 21, 2022

Kaieteur News – Three weeks after a national athletics Coach was arrested for the allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl Police said they are still awaiting a forensic interview report to complete their case file against him.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, Commander of the Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine said, “Investigators are still awaiting the forensic interview report from the social/ welfare officer to send for advice.”

A forensic interview report is the victim’s statement against the suspect and if it is not submitted to Investigators then he cannot be charged.

Once the evidence is in then the Investigators will be able to complete their case file and send it the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), for legal advice on a possible rape charge.  The Coach is accused of raping the 14-year-old girl on Friday, November 25, 2022 after a training session at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The young athlete was allegedly raped at the Leonora Track and Field Centre

Investigators had arrested him a few days later on Wednesday November, 30, at the training facility while the recently concluded National Schools’ Track and Field Championships was is in full session. Kaieteur News understands from sources close to the case, that the alleged sexual assault took place while the Coach was assisting a number of athletes for the National Schools’ Championship. When the training session ended, the man allegedly lured the 14-year-old girl into the room where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim later confided in a friend and told the individual about what had happened to her and contact was immediately made with a Welfare Officer.

Her parents were subsequently informed of the incident and a report was lodged with the Police. The 14-year-old athlete was taken to a medical facility where she was examined. Kaieteur News understands that the examination confirmed that the girl was raped. Police had locked-up the coach for a few days but was forced to release him on a $100,000 station bail after 72 hours had expired.

