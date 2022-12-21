Norton says no invitation received to nominate candidate for Local Content Board

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, has denied receiving a letter from the Ministry of Natural Resources to nominate a candidate to sit on the Local Content Advisory Board.

He told this newspaper in an invited comment recently that even though the Ministry said it sent a letter of invitation, it was never received.

“I received no letter from the Minister of Natural Resources. He claimed that he has delivered a letter. I noticed they said they delivered one sometime in January before I became Leader of the Opposition and then he is claiming that one was delivered now. I have not received that letter and so I couldn’t respond to it,” Norton explained.

In the document addressed to the Opposition Leader, dated September 6, 2022 and seen by this publication, the Ministry said the invitation is being extended in keeping with the Local Content Act of 2021.

“The Government of Guyana, in keeping with its commitment, will establish the Local Content Advisory Committee, pursuant to Section 20, of the Local Content Act No. 18 of 2021, to support the Local Content Secretariat in the discharge of its functions in an advisory capacity and to provide the Minister of Natural Resources, being the Minister Responsible for Petroleum, representing the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, with recommendations. We look forward to your support and participation, the document stated.

According to the Act, the advisory body would help the Local Content Secretariat with the discharge of its functions which includes developing and maintaining measures for the effective implementation of local content by Contractors, Sub-Contractors and licencees.

Its members would be selected from the following agencies: Office of the President, the Ministries of Natural Resources, Finance, Home Affairs, Labour, Foreign Affairs, Tourism, Education, Public Works, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Guyana Office for Investment, Private Sector Commission, Labour Unions, National Toshaos Council, Guyana Bar Association, Parliamentary Opposition, and Local Petroleum Organizations.

The Local Content Law is intended to regulate the way companies operate in Guyana’s oil and gas sector, employ persons, buy services, and guide the way that they procure goods. The law currently sets aside 40 areas of work which must see high levels of participation from Guyanese. Some of these works pertain to logistics, security, immigration support, transportation, customs brokerage and catering.

These are expected to be revised soon to allow for greater local participation in the sector.