IDPADA-G raises concerns over plight of Afro Guyanese at UN Forum

– Govt says complaints erroneous, policies inclusive

Kaieteur News – The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly Guyana (IDPADA-G) has taken its concerns regarding the state of African Guyanese to the United Nations during the first Session of the Permanent Forum for People of African Descent being held in Geneva, Switzerland and has accused the Government of undermining the development of the group.

In a recent Press Statement, IDPADA-G’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Olive Sampson said that the body took the plight of African Guyanese to the UN as described during sessions that allowed communities to convey the message they wanted taken to the international agency. In the UN message Sampson declared that the history and politics of the current political regime does not bestow confidence. “They have not acknowledged the plight of the African Guyanese and in pursuit of their own interest they have shown scant regard for the lives and livelihood of African Guyanese. Extra-judicial killings, corruption and the narco-trade have trumped justice, good governance and legitimate wealth creation,” the statement said.

It noted that member organizations of IDPADA-G are concerned that no specific attention, as the Decade calls for, is being paid to the state of Guyanese of African descent. “On the contrary, the policies of the State are further entrenching and escalating the dire state of African descendants in Guyana. The disproportionately large size of the oil and gas sector in relation to the rest of the nation’s economy, the historically structured inequalities in resource allocation and wealth creation, combined with race-based politics in Guyana have contributed to an exponentially widening economic gap between Africans and others in the Guyanese economy. IDPADA-G told the UN, that African Guyanese have been marginalised, kept out of the oil and gas sector, and deprived of significant contracting opportunities, mining, logging and other natural resource concessions, in addition to being forced out of the Public Sector and shut out of the Private Sector in deference to an Indo-Guyanese oligarchy. “In two short years, through a ruthless and systematic attack on landownership and tenure, mining concessions, employment, contract awards, African Guyanese now control less than 8% of the nation’s productive sectors and are being relegated to the margins of Guyana’s burgeoning economy.”

Sampson said that member organizations crafted the community’s message and recommendations to the UN seeking economic equity, equal and fair treatment under the law and support for mechanisms under the decade to be advocated for by government. IDPADA-G members called for the collection of disaggregated data and/or ethnic disparity audits as the basis for developing policies and programmes targeted at improving the lives of African descendant. They called for establishment of national oversight and monitoring agencies in Guyana and other similarly affected states, to ensure Government respects the Human Rights of People of African Descent and adheres to all established affirmative action and equity policies. IDPADAG also brought attention to Government’s removal of its modest subvention which it said was done with cause.

IDPADA-G’s statement highlighted that the December 5 to the 8 event was well attended by Governments and civil society representatives from countries with African descendants, Guyana’s Government however was a no show. It said the forum offered a healthy and healing opportunity to address the long-standing and painful issues confronting persons of African Descent worldwide and for national representatives, both Government and civil society to hear the same messages and recommendations and make the effort to get on the same page for the way forward, but “the concerns of the African Guyanese community were represented solely by IDPADAG.” IDPADA-G said that for months President Irfaan Ali has given verbal commitments for a meeting when paths are crossed but has given no official response to a written request.

“Surely His Excellency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must realize that our outreach to the international community is a response to being ignored by those who manage the affairs of this country. Handouts, tiny contracts, basketballs, hugs and dancing do not address the fundamental concerns of the Guyanese of African descent nor does the regurgitation of commitments made at international fora.” They are insult to injury, IDPADA-G said as it renewed calls for the President to meet with the 65 member African group.

Totally erroneous

In response to IDPADA-G’s statement the Government said it is “totally erroneous and misleading.” It said the Administration refuted the claims of discrimination and marginalization from significant economic opportunities. “The Government of Guyana refutes the contents of Ms. Sampson’s statements in their totality; statements which must be condemned and that can only serve to incite hatred, intolerance and mistrust in our society – defeating the very purpose of the Forum.”

The People’s Progressive Party Administration said that it has always supported global efforts against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. At the World Conference against Xenophobia and Related Intolerance which convened in Durban, South Africa over the period August 31 to September 8, 2001, Guyana was among the 170 countries represented at this Conference that resulted in the adoption of the historic ‘Durban Declaration’ and Programme of Action.

It said Guyana is on record speaking out against the practices of racial incitement, hatred, bigotry, prejudice and injustice. It called for “a clear set of concrete recommendations in keeping with the objectives of the Conference as set out in General Assembly resolution 52/111 to preserve the principles of equality and non-discrimination as central pillars of our modern civilization.”

The Government said it has sought to put Legislation in place that offers all citizens equal protection from racial discrimination and that it realizes that Legislation alone will not deter racism and xenophobia. “Only through an extensive process of education can a change be brought about. We need, therefore, to conceive and implement educational strategies which promote a deeper awareness of the negative impact which these deplorable practices have on us both as individuals and societies”.

The Government said that “inclusive policies being undertaken by the Government of Guyana speak for themselves and can be proven. It is unfortunate that at such a significant forum, Ms. Sampson chose to export the divisive policies of her organization and to demonstrate the narrow racist bias that continues to cloud the judgment of its members.” It said that the ‘Durban Declaration’ affirms that “all peoples and individuals constitute one human family, rich in diversity”. This Government will vigorously continue to promote unity in diversity and pursue its ‘One Guyana’ vision to ensure that every citizen is accorded a dignified existence and with due respect for their rights and with equality before the law.