Guyanese switching loyalties like a light switch

Dec 21, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – People still talking about de final of de World Cup football Finals. And dem putting Messi on a pedestal. All over Facebook is Messi, Messi Messi. Yuh would have believed that de man is on top of he game.

But dem boys know dat Messi of today is not de Messi of four years ago. He is long past his best and was only a shadow of the player he was when he was in his prime.

Is nice he win a World Cup because at 35 years of age, he nah gat another one to play and it would have been disappointing fuh de man wah was de greatest of all time, Diego Maradonna,  and Messi, he successor, not to win a World Cup.

People nah realize that this was de fifth attempt by Messi and he finally win a World Cup fuh he country. But dem boys nah see he as de star of the final.

De two players wah mainly responsible for Argentina having to declare a holiday today is de Goalkeeper and Angel Di Maria. Di Maria is a tormentor down de left wing. He was de main man responsible for giving Argentina a 2-o lead. And is only because he carrying an injury, that he was substituted in de final.

Some Guyanese also want holiday today. Dem claiming dem bin supporting Argentina. But dem boys did see nuff a dem at dem bar wah showing de football, in Brazilian colours. But some Guyanese are like dat. Dem can switch loyalties like how yuh does turn on and off a light.

 Talk half. Leff half.

