Girl, 11, found dead under hammock

Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old student of Tagore Memorial Secondary School was on Tuesday found dead in the backyard of her No. 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice home.

Reports are that Tinesha Johnson, who was last seen playing in a torn hammock in the backyard, was found in a kneeling position with part of the hammock wrapped around her neck.

Kaieteur News understands that the hammock was tied to a fruit tree and Tinesha’s motionless body was found near the tree.

The child’s mother, 35-year-old Latoya Laveric told police that she had only a left the yard for a few minutes to purchase fish from a van on the public road, some 150 feet away from her home.

It was while purchasing the fish that one of her children ran to her screaming that something was wrong with Tinesha.

The grieving mother said that she rushed home only to find her daughter motionless with blood oozing from her nose near the hammock under a tree in the backyard. The unresponsive child was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body is currently at the mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Tinesha’s father 37-year-old Clinton Johnson was in the backdam where he farms, when he received news of his daughter’s death. The shocked man told Kaieteur News that he was told that it was his eldest daughter who found Tinesha unconscious.

He explained that the child had gone out with her mother but was sent home for $5000. On her arrival, she discovered Tinesha in a kneeling position and part of the hammock wrapped around her neck.

The child raised an alarm and her mother rushed to backyard.

Clinton explained that though the hammock was torn into parts, his children would still play with it. He described Tinesha as a child with a big personality who excelled at school.

The devastated father said he loves his children dearly and will surely miss the love he received from Tinesha.