Latest update December 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Girl, 11, found dead under hammock

Dec 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old student of Tagore Memorial Secondary School was on Tuesday found dead in the backyard of her No. 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice home.

Reports are that Tinesha Johnson, who was last seen playing in a torn hammock in the backyard, was found in a kneeling position with part of the hammock wrapped around her neck.

Dead: 11-year-old Timesha Johnson

Kaieteur News understands that the hammock was tied to a fruit tree and Tinesha’s motionless body was found near the tree.

The hammock Tinesha Johnson was playing with.

The child’s mother, 35-year-old Latoya Laveric told police that she had only a left the yard for a few minutes to purchase fish from a van on the public road, some 150 feet away from her home.

It was while purchasing the fish that one of her children ran to her screaming that something was wrong with Tinesha.

The grieving mother said that she rushed home only to find her daughter motionless with blood oozing from her nose near the hammock under a tree in the backyard. The unresponsive child was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body is currently at the mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Tinesha’s father 37-year-old Clinton Johnson was in the backdam where he farms, when he received news of his daughter’s death. The shocked man told Kaieteur News that he was told that it was his eldest daughter who found Tinesha unconscious.

He explained that the child had gone out with her mother but was sent home for $5000. On her arrival, she discovered Tinesha in a kneeling position and part of the hammock wrapped around her neck.

The child raised an alarm and her mother rushed to backyard.

Clinton explained that though the hammock was torn into parts, his children would still play with it. He described Tinesha as a child with a big personality who excelled at school.

The devastated father said he loves his children dearly and will surely miss the love he received from Tinesha.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

ExxonMobil, Government partner to enhance Vigilance Sports Ground

ExxonMobil, Government partner to enhance Vigilance Sports Ground

Dec 21, 2022

By Rawle Toney  Kaieteur News – Global oil and gas corporation giant, ExxonMobil (Guyana), has partnered with the Government of Guyana to enhance the Vigilance Sports Ground. The facility,...
Read More
Argentina abandon Buenos Aires bus parade amid jubilant scenes

Argentina abandon Buenos Aires bus parade amid...

Dec 21, 2022

Semifinals unravel at MoE Ground today

Semifinals unravel at MoE Ground today

Dec 21, 2022

Good showing for GBA this year as competition ends, Ninvalle looks for better 2023

Good showing for GBA this year as competition...

Dec 21, 2022

GDF reigns supreme, Allicock and Forgotten Youth Foundation gym win big

GDF reigns supreme, Allicock and Forgotten Youth...

Dec 20, 2022

Semifinalists claim their berths

Semifinalists claim their berths

Dec 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]