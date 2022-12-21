Latest update December 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Four Contractors submit bids to build office and laboratory for Food Safety Authority

Dec 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Agriculture is preparing to spend almost $200 million to construct an office and laboratory for the Guyana Food Safety Authority (GFSA).

The project has attracted four Contractors who submitted bids between $137 million and $402 million for the project.

Meanwhile, bids were also opened for raising of the floor and roof at Diamond Special Needs School, a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Education. Two Contractors are vying for the job which is estimated to cost some $13 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

