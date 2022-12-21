Bodies of children aged 1 and 5 recovered from Pomeroon River after boat mishap

Kaieteur News – The bodies of two siblings, aged five and one, who drowned in the Pomeroon River, Region Two on Monday night, were recovered early Tuesday morning.

The children have been identified as 5-year-old Reshanna Atkinson and 1-year-old Josiah Atkinson of Karawab.

The children along with their parents, 23-year-old Novita Atkinson and 33-year-old Bhinauth Atkinson and older brother 7-year-old Jade Atkinson, were returning to their Kawawab, Pomeroon home in the family’s boat after completing Christmas shopping at Charity.

Kaieteur News understands that the family of five boarded their 18 feet long wooden boat just after 20:00h and traveled up the Pomeroon River en route to their Karawab home. At about 20:30h in the vicinity of St. Monica, the boat struck a floating object causing the boat’s motor to slip out of Bhinauth’s hands. As a result, the boat aggressively turned on its side, tossing all occupants overboard.

“All I can remember I was driving the boat, the girl [five-year-old] was laying in the boat with the big boy [seven-year-old]. The girl was sleeping but the boy was awake… The mother was right next to me with the baby in her hand. Then at the last minute I feel something hit the motor foot, and take the motor out my hand, and before I could realize what happen every body was out of the boat,” the grieving father recounted.

Bhinauth and Novita along with their 7-year-old son swam to shore. Unfortunately, they were unable to locate 5-year-old Reshanna and 1-year-old Josiah. At about 02:30h, through the help of a search party, the family was able to recover the children’s bodies from the Pomeroon River. They were taken to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity where they were pronounced dead.

The grieving man told Kaieteur News that he was eager to spend a joyous Christmas with his family but now he is faced with significant pain and sorrow.

Bhinauth is seeking support to cover the funeral expenses for his children.