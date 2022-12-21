Appeal Court reduces 13-year sentence for Berbice man jailed for attempted murder

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal has reduced the 13-year sentence of Hansel Andre Lewis, who was convicted for attempted murder in 2016. His sentence has been reduced to 10 years.

Lewis, of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was sentenced by Justice Brassington Reynolds in the Berbice High Court in 2016 after he was found guilty by a Jury of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Chris Burrowes, called ‘Bully’ on New Year’s Day of 2013.

His appeal was heard by Chancellor (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal, Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud at the Court of Appeal. The State was represented by State Prosecutor, Natasha Backer.

After reviewing the case, the Appeal Court affirmed Lewis’ conviction but reduced his sentence.

Lewis, called ‘Smiley’, ‘Hansel’ and ‘Andre’, had appealed the severity of the sentence.

Back in 2016, Lewis faced a trial after he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable Burrowes.

It was reported that Lewis had slashed the man’s throat following an altercation. The victim was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital and taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where doctors performed emergency surgery on him.

Lewis, a deportee from the USA, went home and was subsequently arrested for the crime and charged.

During his trial, Burrowes had told the court that he had known the accused for a number of years. He had recalled being in the vicinity of the Rainbow Bar, New Amsterdam, where he drank Banko wine. He was standing on the road when Lewis, who was smoking something, had walked up to and stood near to him.

Burrowes reportedly upbraided Lewis who in response told Burrowes that he liked to “talk.”

An argument between the two ensued and the victim reported that he had just finished urinating and was in the process of zipping up his pants when the accused pulled out a knife from his left side pocket and stabbed him to his neck.

While testifying at the trial, the man mentioned that he had a good look at the accused. “There was nothing blocking me. I held on to my neck. It was bleeding and the accused calmly walked away.”

Burrowes stated that he subsequently went to his parents’ home not far away. He collapsed and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted for emergency treatment.