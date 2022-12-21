$30M refurbished Sophia Kitchen opened at Drop-in Centre

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Tuesday declared open the $30M refurbished Sophia Kitchen at the Sophia Drop-In Centre in Georgetown.

The Ministry in a statement said that with the injection of approximately $30M the facility features a state-of-the art kitchen and recreational area conducive to learning for the children.

At the opening Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud said, “I thought this would be a very good way of giving those children who are in State care an environment where the can bond, where they can enjoy a meal in a good atmosphere, and where those persons who prepare their meals with love and care could have a safe environment where they can prepare meals in comfort.”

Assistant Director of Childcare and Protection Agency, Levine Gouveia noted, “This is a welcomed venture, the children will not just eat meals but socialize, do their assignments, so this is an environment that will cater to their holistic development.”

Head of the Kitchen, Sarah Rogers, who has served the facility for 15 years said that the rehabilitation was really needed.

“It was very needed because the conditions we were working under wasn’t workable so we are very grateful for this upgrade from the Ministry of Human Services. This is very good for us, we are very happy to have this facility,” she said.

Immediately after the opening, the children under State care, baked cookies and cupcakes with Minister Persaud after which they assisted her in making Christmas cards.