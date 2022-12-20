Triple-header today in One Guyana President’s Cup

– Region 4 register 16 – 0 victory over Region 8

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Action in the One Guyana President’s Cup is heating up, and today, the tournament will continue at the National Track and Field Centre with a triple-header.

The day’s first game will see the continuation of the abandoned match between Region 3 and 8 from 3:00 pm.

After scoring an early goal, Region 3 will look to pick up where they left off in the 11th minute before heavy rain forced officials to abandon the contest on Friday last.

The home side is hunting three points to separate themselves from Region 10 and 5, who are currently on four points after picking up critical wins over the weekend.

The day’s second game, at 6:00 pm, will see Region 10 playing their penultimate match of the Group Stage against Region 1.

With four points in the bag from two matches, Region 10 currently sits on top of Group B with a four-goal advantage over Region 5.

Region 1, however, are winless after losing 0-6 to Region 3 and 1 – 2 on Saturday against Region 5.

In the third game, from 8:00 pm, Region 7 is set to come up against Region 9 in a game that is consequential for both teams.

Region 7 chalked up their first win of the tournament on Saturday in a dogged 1 – 0 contest against Region 6 at the #5 Ground.

Region 9 have been impressive so far in the tournament, as their samba-like style earned them six points from two matches.

But the men from the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo are currently second in Group A behind Region 4 after the Wayne Dover-coached side had a menacing performance on Sunday to secure their second win.

It was ‘goals galore’ in the Region 4 versus Region 8 match at the National Track and Field Centre, as the Demerara/Mahaica side’s ominous display of the ‘beautiful game’ saw them registering the most goals of the tournament in their 16 – 0 win.

Kelsey Benjamin is now the tournament’s leading scorer with seven goals. The Golden Jaguars winger registered six goals against Region 8.

Nicolas McArthur netted four, Omari Glasgow and Ryan Hackett scored two, while the other goals came from Tyrese Dennis and Curtez Kellman.

Region 4 has now scored 22 goals in the tournament, the most by any time so far.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals.

For each win in the group stage, teams will pocket $200,000. If the game ends in a draw, the teams will share the spoils.

In the semi-finals, a win is worth $400,000. The winning team will walk away with $2M; second place gets $1M.