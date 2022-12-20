Mining surveyor chopped to death at Arimu Backdam

Latest update December 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 20, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Ricky Ambrose, a 40-year-old Land Surveyor and Ranger was on Sunday found dead on the Arimu Backdam trail, Cuyuni with multiple incised wounds and lacerations about his body.
Ambrose, of Lot 3093 Profit’s Square South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was found dead at about 10:00h by a miner who was walking along the ‘Guana’ sand trail.
A statement from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), said that Ambrose’s body was found with several lacerations some distance from his ATV.
“Report reaching the Association is that his Licensed Fire Arm along with a quantity of Raw Gold and Cash are also missing,” GGDMA stated. However, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that the Force is only aware of Ambrose’s firearm being missing.
Meanwhile, police sources close to the investigation related to Kaieteur News on Monday that it was the miner who found Ambrose’s body raised an alarm and police at the Bartica Police Station were contacted.
Ranks, on arrival at the scene, found Ambrose’s body lying face down in a pool of blood. He was reportedly clad in a blue jeans, red T-shirt and black boots.
Kaieteur News understands that Ambrose’s body bore six incised wounds to his back, one to the right chest and two to the back of his right ear. Eight lacerations were also visible to the head. Two pieces of wood were found beside Ambrose’s body.
The GGDMA said that Ambrose was a Sworn Land Surveyor and Ranger for the past twenty years and was a great support to miners.
“The late Ambrose is well-known to all in that populated area and other mining districts in the country. The GGDMA would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the late Ricky Ambrose,” while calling on the authorities to conduct a “proper investigation into this incident.”
Further, the GGDMA also called on the authorities to “put proper systems in place at our borders to negate all criminal activities.”
Ambrose’s body will be transported to the Bartica Public Hospital as investigations continue.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 20, 2022Thrilling end to Terrance Ali National Open Boxing Championship Kaieteur News – Final night of the Terrance Ali National Open Boxing Championship ended in sublime fashion on Sunday, fans came...
Dec 20, 2022
Dec 20, 2022
Dec 19, 2022
Dec 19, 2022
Dec 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s political sociology in 2020 and onwards is not the one I grew up under. From the 1970s onwards,... more
Kaieteur News – The court will decide whether the recent controversial comments made by the Mayor of Georgetown, and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]