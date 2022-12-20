Mining surveyor chopped to death at Arimu Backdam

Kaieteur News – Ricky Ambrose, a 40-year-old Land Surveyor and Ranger was on Sunday found dead on the Arimu Backdam trail, Cuyuni with multiple incised wounds and lacerations about his body.

Ambrose, of Lot 3093 Profit’s Square South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was found dead at about 10:00h by a miner who was walking along the ‘Guana’ sand trail.

A statement from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), said that Ambrose’s body was found with several lacerations some distance from his ATV.

“Report reaching the Association is that his Licensed Fire Arm along with a quantity of Raw Gold and Cash are also missing,” GGDMA stated. However, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that the Force is only aware of Ambrose’s firearm being missing.

Meanwhile, police sources close to the investigation related to Kaieteur News on Monday that it was the miner who found Ambrose’s body raised an alarm and police at the Bartica Police Station were contacted.

Ranks, on arrival at the scene, found Ambrose’s body lying face down in a pool of blood. He was reportedly clad in a blue jeans, red T-shirt and black boots.

Kaieteur News understands that Ambrose’s body bore six incised wounds to his back, one to the right chest and two to the back of his right ear. Eight lacerations were also visible to the head. Two pieces of wood were found beside Ambrose’s body.

The GGDMA said that Ambrose was a Sworn Land Surveyor and Ranger for the past twenty years and was a great support to miners.

“The late Ambrose is well-known to all in that populated area and other mining districts in the country. The GGDMA would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the late Ricky Ambrose,” while calling on the authorities to conduct a “proper investigation into this incident.”

Further, the GGDMA also called on the authorities to “put proper systems in place at our borders to negate all criminal activities.”

Ambrose’s body will be transported to the Bartica Public Hospital as investigations continue.