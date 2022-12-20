Govt. encouraging foreigners to build hotels, but selling profitable Marriott

– AFC fears hotel will fall into hands of PPP cronies, urges parliamentary scrutiny

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – Publisher of the Kaieteur Newspaper and transparency advocate Glenn Lall has added his voice to the call for the government to tell Guyanese what is the financial position of the Marriott Hotel investment.

He said that, “the government is encouraging foreigners to come and build hotels in Guyana, while they are putting the profitable Marriott up for sale.” “A money-making machine for Guyana, the government is ready to throw it into the hands of one of their friends.” The publisher expressed concern over the way State assets are moving from government to private hands.

Meanwhile, Alliance For Change Leader (AFC) Khemraj Ramjattan also called for full parliamentary scrutiny of any State asset being privatised. The senior politician has joined calls for the release of financials relating to the Marriot Hotel now that the government has decided to sell the asset. The government announced last week it is inviting entities interested in buying its shares in the Marriot branded hotel. Ramjattan is adamant however, that given the PPP-government’s record with state assets, information on the business’ profitability should be released as well as allowing scrutiny of the decision to sell the entity.

Ramjattan said that government’s money into the Marriott has been huge. “And we feel, like any big privatisation that is happening, there must be thorough scrutiny as to the government and the people of Guyana getting their monies back, and also future profits that it would have made as a result of that investment.”

Ramjattan said that his party does not believe exclusively that certain assets of the State have to be privatised if they are profitable. He believes that given the oil development that is drawing foreigners and investment to the country, the Marriot could be one of those assets that has the potential to provide returns. He said the current situation has the hotel doing “fantastically well”. “But the rule of thumb, knowing how corrupt the PPP is, we feel that it is a privatisation that will happen to certain friends and family and or personages who are going to give huge kickbacks to PPP.”

Ramajattan believes that if the hotel is profitable, it should not be sold. He added that with projects like the Marriott, he believes the State should have a pool of administrators and employees with certain skills to manage various assets in different sectors. Ramjattan believes that if the hotel is making profit, unless there is a sale that outweighs those earnings, then the government should hold on to it. The AFC leader is convinced however, that the sale may have some “…nasty machinations as to who they want to sell the hotel to; certain friends and family.”

He added therefore that the government should allow scrutiny regarding the handling of projects, sale and privatization of State assets. “They must allow scrutiny when asked the questions in parliament or when press people ask the questions, they must give you proper answers,” Ramjattan insisted. Former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan recently said on this matter that only the release of the hotel’s financials would be able to tell the position of the entity. The going theme has been the establishment of the casino to make the business profitable. The understanding however was that the international Marriott did not want a casino under its brand. Jordan nor Ramjattan was able to confirm this information. Jordan had explained however, that Marriot was in a financially bad place when the David Granger administration got the project in 2015. He said that the government had to bear a massive loan for fear of Republic Bank claiming the business due to repayment defaults in 2017.

By 2020, just over two years ago, in an exclusive report with Kaieteur News, the then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Colvin Heath-London, had announced that Marriot was seeing huge successes due to the oil boom. NICIL is the State machine, which owns the company, Atlantic Hotel Inc. (AHI), which owns the Marriott.

The then CEO had said that because of the tremendous success the hotel was enjoying, they were no longer pursuing the development of a casino. He was quoted as saying that “We are not putting any casino there. Casinos are placed at hotels for one main reason – to improve room count…The casino was an excellent idea from the previous administration. Why? Because with a Marriott coming to Guyana, at the time the project was conceived, there was not much business coming to Guyana, so that was on the table until 2018”.

The CEO added then that with the oil and gas, the hotel is at 93 to 94 percent occupancy. He said that, “One day a room rate is US$300 and the next, it is US$800… and people are paying for it. Many times you can’t get rooms there, so putting a casino adds no benefit.” London said that instead of a casino, what is needed is another 100 rooms. He submitted that, “That is why when NICIL did its studies and from that, realized that Guyana is short 2000 rooms, it went out there to find hotels and convince them to come and build in Guyana hence you saw the Hilton, the Hyatt and the Holiday Inn coming.”

The David Granger administration initially wanted to scrap the PPP project which they said was a financial burden. But struggled to find investors to take on the establishment of the entertainment complex for the US$60M hotel.