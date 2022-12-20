GDF reigns supreme, Allicock and Forgotten Youth Foundation gym win big

Thrilling end to Terrance Ali National Open Boxing Championship

Kaieteur News – Final night of the Terrance Ali National Open Boxing Championship ended in sublime fashion on Sunday, fans came out in their numbers to be thrilled by some explosive and electrifying boxing from the finals of Terrance Ali National Open Boxing Championship. They were no disappointments, as the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym along with Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym took away the bulk of the prizes. The GDF claimed the Best Gym award for the 20th year and the VBG walked away with a few gold, silver and bronzes medals.

Also fans were able to witness the likes of Olympian Keevin ‘Lightening’ Allicock and Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam showing their class and mastery in the ring, on the final night of competition. Both boxers walking away with Gold medals and hefty cash prize as a token of their participation, awarded by the National Open Boxing championship.

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrance Ali delivered an exceptional end of year championship with three nights of competitive and career-building competition.

Sunday last, had 17 bouts carded for the evening starting with three schoolboy’s matches, whereby we saw Gladston Winter and Shaquon Marshall of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym, both winning by split decision followed by a no show in the 3rd match between Jolem Jones VS Keon Britton.

In addition to that, there were 13 Elite Finals, along with an exhibition match between the two sisters: Abiola and Alesha Jackman.

The 1st elite match between Richard Subratee VS Kemol Kissoon in the minimum-weight 48Kgs final, Subratee (FYF) won the match-up after the referee intervened, two minutes and forty-three seconds into the 2nd round. Deron Williams (POL) won the Flyweight 48-51Kgs final, as Kevin Isaacs, his opponent, who had wonderful foot-movements in the 1st and 2nd round, skillfully maneuvering around the ring but Williams came out hard in the 3rd round completely out-boxed Isaacs, winning the contest by unanimous decision.

In the Bantamweight 51-54Kgs final, Jullius Kesney dominated all three rounds of the contest between him and Seon Griffith. Kesney’s speed and foot movements proved to be too good for the FYF fighter, winning the contest by unanimous decision.

Samuel ‘too slick’ Greene from Suriname met with Keevin ‘Lightening’ Allicock (FYF) in the Featherweight 54-57Kgs finals. Allicock delivered a good beating to his opponent in the 1st and 2nd round having him against the ropes, as he searched for the knock-out punch. He delivered a number of combinations to the head and body of the helpless Greene. Greene suffered too many punches from the hands of Allicock. As a result of this, the referee was forced end the match, one minute and twenty-three seconds into the 3rd round. Allicock was given the win by way of a Technical Knockout (TKO).

Joel Williamson (RHJ) got the best of Richard Howard (FYF) in the Lightweight 57-60Kgs final claiming the Gold by way of the judge’s decision. In the Junior-welterweight 60-63Kgs final, Jamal Eastman (RHJ) was too good for Patrick Harvey (FYF) defeating him (Harvey) by way of a unanimous decision. Also in the Welterweight 63-67Kgs final Colin ‘superman’ Lewis (GDF) went up against Mark Crawford (FYF). Crawford, whom has won both his fights leading up to the final, crumbled to the speed and hand power of his opponent. Lewis went on the win the contest by the judge’s scorecard.

Emmanuel Sancho (POL) won the Light-middleweight 67-71Kgs final over Clifton Graham also out Police Boxing Gym. Sancho won the fight by unanimous decision. And in the Middleweight 71-75Kgs final between Brian Harris (FYF) and Triston Browne (GDF), it was the ‘hard hitting’ Harris who had Browne spitting fluids at the end of the 2nd round via a blow to the face, and he was knocked-out in the 3rd round from a left-hook to body from Browne. Browne won by Knockout (KO).

Over in the Light-middleweight 75-80Kgs, in an exhibition-like contest between Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam and Quincie Boyce (GDF). Amsterdam’s swift jabs and combination punches set up an easy win for the middleweight champion as he toyed with Boyce in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rounds. Amsterdam had a convincing win over Boyce, winning the gold by unanimous decision.

Aluko Bess (GDF) came out on top of the contest between himself and Daren France (GDF) in the Cruiserweight 80-86Kgs by unanimous decision. Bess won the fifth gold medal for the GDF gym of the evening.

While in the Heavyweight and Super-heavyweight final, Kevin Harris (VBG) faced Emmanuel Pompey (WPBG) and after three rounds of excellent boxing, Emmanuel Pompey defeated Harris by a unanimous decision, winning the Heavyweight 86-92Kgs final. Troy Glasgow remained undefeated in this year’s competition, knocking out the ‘hard hitting’ Aubrey Headley (GDF) in the 2nd round to claim another gold medal and secure another Best Gym award for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym.

Terrance Poole won the Best Coach award, while Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) coach Sebert Blake took home the runners-up trophy.

The Terrance Ali National Open Boxing Championship brought an end to the year of all boxing competition. As promised by the President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) all fighters were presented with their medals and cash prizes. Guyana becomes the first English-speaking country in the Caribbean to implement financial compensation for their fighters at a single boxing event.

Meanwhile, The GBA has extended immense gratitude to Mr. Philip Fernandes, Samuel Gittens, Mrs. Mayfield Rodrigues, the Slingerz Family and others for supporting the tournament.