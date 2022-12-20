Father and son brutally chopped as rum shop brawl spills into Letter Kenny street

Kaieteur News – A father and his son were chopped brutally on Sunday during a fight which started at a rum shop in Letter Kenny Village, Berbice and ended in front of the yard of the injured men.

The incident took place at about 23:30 hours. Injured are Verasammy Naidu called Vinash, a 24-yr-old labourer of Letter Kenny Public Road Corentyne, Berbice and his father Moonsammy Vinod Naidu also of the said address. Kaieteur News was told that the 24-year-old suffered a severed hand while his father sustained chop wounds about his head and body. The act was committed by two individuals from the said village and according to the police, one of them, a fisherman has since been arrested.

Vikash Naidu, the brother and son of the injured disclosed that Veerasammy had

left home around 14:00hrs Sunday yesterday to attend a wedding. He noted that his brother and friends subsequently left the wedding house and ventured to a liquor shop also in the village where his father was also present. He said based on the information given to him, an argument ensued between one of the suspects and his father. “The guy said my father spit on him but my father said he didn’t and

apologise to the guy and stuff and he come away home,” Vikash said. He said when his brother returned home not long after, they saw two men with cutlasses charging towards their house. An argument erupted when they arrived and the men fired several chops to Verasammy and his father. Verasammy’s left hand was severed while his father was chopped about his head and body. The men subsequently escaped and a police patrol that was in the area at the time, rendered assistance to the men and took them to the Port Mourant Public Hospital. Verasammy was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. His condition is listed as stable while his father was treated and sent away.