Dem fancy girl digging into dem closest for fashion

Dec 20, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It look like if dem shimmering dress full of glitters and sequins still in style or at least some people keeping it in style.

Nuff party tekking place in de country. And dem bourgeois nah want go and buy de lastest fashion. So plenty of dem digging into dem chest and bringing out dem shine dress wah dem bin wear a few years ago. And dem looking good in it especially since dem friends dem had de same idea.

Years ago, dem used to have a comic book called Archie and one of de charcaters was a girl named Veronica and it was said that she never wore de same outfit twice, she was dat rich.

Well now, with all dem camera and social media round, some bourgeois girls know dat dem can’t wear de same dress twice. People gan remember dem did wear it before.

But dah nah stop some of dem from digging into dem wardrobe and bringing out dem glittering gowns and dress and wearing it to party. Dem even tekking out picture with it.

It mek dem boys remember de lady who, on her deathbed tell she husband, “Dearest Morton, when I’m gone, I want you to go on and live your life to the fullest and meet someone new. I want you to give her my jewellry, my wedding ring, and my Parisian dresses.”

“I can’t do that,” says Morton. His wife insists, “Oh, but you must! You must!”

He replies, “No, I really can’t – You’re a size 17 and she wears a size 10.”

Features/Columnists

